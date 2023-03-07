Heads Up, ARMY: Here’s How You Can Score Discounted BT21 Merch This Month

(SPOT.ph) ARMY, it's no secret that we absolutely love everything that BTS puts out. Whether it's their music, can't-be-missed content such as variety shows, or projects that they've been hard at work on, you know anything they put out is worth getting. One thing that always has a waitlist, if not sold out altogether, is their cute and adorable versions, a.k.a the BT21 babies Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and of course, Van. If you've been looking for a sign to add to your existing BT21 collection, look no further as items are currently at sale prices on various e-commerce platforms.

Also read: Coffee Mugs, Blankets + More: 10 BTS-Themed Finds You’ll Actually Use

How to get discounted Kpop merch this March:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You read that right, ARMY. You can cop selected BT21 merchandise—and most definitely other Line friends items as well—at discounted prices every Wednesday and Friday of March through e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

We spotted lots of cute things decked with animations of our friends from BT21. Think glass mugs with a purple silicone coaster, cups, phone grips, pens, keyrings, pouches (some with spangles and bag-in-bag styles), stickers and so much more on from their online catalog. You know how it goes: items tend to sell out quick so scour the catalog ahead of time and add to cart, stat.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Check out some of the items we found on Shopee:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For more information, check out PLAY Line Friends SEA's Instagram page.

Also read: This Local Shop Has All Your BTS, Taylor Swift, Friends + More Fan Merch Needs