Heads Up, ARMY: Here’s How You Can Score Discounted BT21 Merch This Month

(SPOT.ph) ARMY, it's no secret that we absolutely love everything that BTS puts out. Whether it's their music, can't-be-missed content such as variety shows, or projects that they've been hard at work on, you know anything they put out is worth getting. One thing that always has a waitlist, if not sold out altogether, is their cute and adorable versions, a.k.a the BT21 babies Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and of course, Van. If you've been looking for a sign to add to your existing BT21 collection, look no further as items are currently at sale prices on various e-commerce platforms.
Also read: Coffee Mugs, Blankets + More: 10 BTS-Themed Finds You’ll Actually Use
How to get discounted Kpop merch this March:
You read that right, ARMY. You can cop selected BT21 merchandise—and most definitely other Line friends items as well—at discounted prices every Wednesday and Friday of March through e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.
We spotted lots of cute things decked with animations of our friends from BT21. Think glass mugs with a purple silicone coaster, cups, phone grips, pens, keyrings, pouches (some with spangles and bag-in-bag styles), stickers and so much more on from their online catalog. You know how it goes: items tend to sell out quick so scour the catalog ahead of time and add to cart, stat.
Check out some of the items we found on Shopee:
For more information, check out PLAY Line Friends SEA's Instagram page.
Also read: This Local Shop Has All Your BTS, Taylor Swift, Friends + More Fan Merch Needs