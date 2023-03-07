Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Heads Up, ARMY: Here’s How You Can Score Discounted BT21 Merch This Month

by Louise Lizan
16 hours ago


For illustrative purposes only.
PHOTO BY ROBINSONS PLACE MANILA, SHOPEE

(SPOT.ph) ARMY, it's no secret that we absolutely love everything that BTS puts out. Whether it's their music, can't-be-missed content such as variety shows, or projects that they've been hard at work on, you know anything they put out is worth getting. One thing that always has a waitlist, if not sold out altogether, is their cute and adorable versions, a.k.a the BT21 babies Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and of course, Van. If you've been looking for a sign to add to your existing BT21 collection, look no further as items are currently at sale prices on various e-commerce platforms.

How to get discounted Kpop merch this March:

kpop merch bt21 flash sale
PHOTO BY INSTAGRAM/PLAYLINEFRIENDS.SEA
kpop merch bt21 flash sale_2
PHOTO BY INSTAGRAM/PLAYLINEFRIENDS.SEA

You read that right, ARMY. You can cop selected BT21 merchandise—and most definitely other Line friends items as well—at discounted prices every Wednesday and Friday of March through e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

We spotted lots of cute things decked with animations of our friends from BT21. Think glass mugs with a purple silicone coaster, cups, phone grips, pens, keyrings, pouches (some with spangles and bag-in-bag styles), stickers and so much more on from their online catalog. You know how it goes: items tend to sell out quick so scour the catalog ahead of time and add to cart, stat.

Check out some of the items we found on Shopee:

kpop merch bt21 rj pouch
BT21 RJ Baby Flat Fur Mini Pouch (P1,129).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore
kpop merch bt21 koya airpods case
BT21 KOYA AirPods Case (P880).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore
kpop merch bt21 glass mug
BT21 SHOOKY Glass Mug and Coaster Set (P1,420).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore
kpop merch bt21 tata keyring
BT21 TATA Projection Key Ring (P650).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore
kpop merch bt21 rj rolling stamp
BT21 RJ Mini Rolling Stamp (P1,130).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore
kpop merch bt21 chimmy pouch
BT21 CHIMMY Bag-in-bag Pouch (P1,470).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore
kpop merch bt21 cooky pouch
BT21 COOKY Spangle Stick Pouch (P890).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore

kpop merch bt21 tata
BT21 TATA Halloween Metal Badge (P650).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore
kpop merch bt21 mang pouch
BT21 MANG Baby Flat Fur Mini Pouch (P1,129).
PHOTO BY Shopee/playlinefriendsofficialstore

For more information, check out PLAY Line Friends SEA's Instagram page.

Bt21 Play Line Friends Shopee Lazada Bts Kpop Merch
Latest Stories

