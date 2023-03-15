Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Luxury brands like Longchamp have cemented their place in the Philippines, evidenced by the presence of several physical stores nationwide. The French brand was everyone's go-to in the early 2010s, when lugging around the well-known Le Pliage tote bag was all the rage. It's been a hot minute since Longchamp made a reappearance on everyone's radar—courtesy of the Gen Z crowd on TikTok—and just in case you want to get an updated version of the tote, you can get them online (and sometimes at discounted prices!) courtesy of Zalora.

Here's how you can buy Longchamp bags at a discounted price:

While Longchamp enjoys luxury status among Filipinos, the brand is actually available on Zalora—a haven for shopping options and discounts—where select styles are on sale up to 54% off. The e-commerce platform is generous with promo codes, so you'll be happy to know using code 30OWN right now will take 30% off your total with a minimum spend of P2,495.

Take a look at some of the Longchamp items we saw on sale on Zalora:

