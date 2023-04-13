Score Apple Accessories for as Low as P100 at Power Mac Center This Month

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Accessories are often used to elevate something. They tend to add a little extra oomph to your ensemble and at the same time allow you to use your personal items in an easier fashion. Case in point: the variety of phone cases, chargers, and cables that you have for your devices. If you're on the hunt for something to add to your collection, you'll be glad to know that Power Mac Center is having an accessories sale this month.

Power Mac Center has Apple accessories on sale this April.

If there's one thing everyone hates, it's when your phone only charges if your charging cable is bent at a certain angle. A nightmare, right? Perhaps this is your sign to get a new one as you can get it at up to 90% off when you drop by Power Mac Center until April 30.

Should you need a new case for your beloved Apple device, you'll be glad to know that there are tons of options available. We spotted silicone phone cases that go even below P100. The more recent iPhone 12 and 13 models have the Silicone Cases with Magsafe at a discounted price of P897 from P2,990. There's also a Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen) priced at P206 from P6,890. What a steal.

If you have Apple watches and have been meaning to change your bands, loops are also on sale. Now, you know the drill: Scour the entire catalog to get the best bang-for-your-buck. You'll never know what you'll get in this treasure trove.

You can also explore The Loop's Shopee and Lazada pages for ongoing deals on third-party accessories like the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones for P16,400 from P20,500; a Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Magsafe Case for P1,314 from P2,190; and more at up to 95% off.

For more information, check out Power Mac Center's Facebook page.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.