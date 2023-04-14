Friday Finds: Go Old School With This Beginner-Friendly Digicam for Below P3,050

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) We've gone through a lot of camera trends throughout the years—from professional DSLRs to instant film cameras to actual film cameras with rolls you have to get developed. Now, we're circling back to portable digital cameras that you used to borrow from your parents for grade-school field trips. Whether you want to relive your low-tech childhood days or if you want to get into taking photos just for the sake of it at a low cost, you'll want to get your hands on the Andoer R1 digital camera that's on sale for P3,044 from P6,438 on Lazada.

Check out the features of the Andoer R1 digital camera:

The Andoer R1 digital camera has a 24MP image resolution for high-quality photos. Aside from a 4X digital zoom, the camera also has Face Detection, Smile Capture, and Beauty Face features that automatically focus on the subjects of the photo. The anti-shake feature also lets you take clearer photos of moving subjects.

Built with 1080 pixel and 15 frames-per-second features for video recordings, the camera is perfect if you want to get started on your travel vlogs just in time for the summer. You can easily see what's in the frame because of the three-inch LCD that can rotate 180 degrees to face you while you're taking a selfie.

The compact digital camera has eight mode settings: Auto, Sport, Portrait, Landscape, Backlight, Party, Beach, and High Sensitivity. It's got a setting for every event and environment you'll want to photograph. You can also choose from multiple effects like black and white, sepia, LOMO, and negative. It also has a built-in retractable flash that you can use when you're taking photos in the dark.

The Andoer R1 digital camera comes with a lens cap so you can prevent scratches, Li-ion battery and USB cable for charging it, a UV filter, and a strap so you can take it with you on your adventures. All you need is a memory card so you can keep your photos—Andoer also sells a 64GB memory card for P595 from P1,080 on Lazada.

The Andoer R1 digital camera is available for P3,044 from P6,438 on Lazada.

