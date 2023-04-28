Friday Finds: This Luggage Bag Is Now More Than P10,000 Off

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) After one long weekend after another, you've probably already ticked a couple of destinations off your list. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't already plan for your next adventure. While you plan out your next itinerary, you should also be looking into the luggage you'll be bringing—especially since Samsonite is slashing up to 30% off their OC2Lite and Niar suitcases on Lazada. The OC2Lite Spinner is now P15,575 from P22,250 for the 55 cm, P20,265 from P28,950 for 75cm, and P24,465 from P34,950 for the 81cm. The Niar Spinner in medium is now just P16,765 from P23,950 while the Niar Spinner in large is P20,405 from P29,150.

Check out the features of the Samsonite OC2Lite and Niar luggage sets:

The Samsonite OC2Lite collection was designed with weight and durability in mind—in that it'll keep your belongings safe with a reinforced shell without making it too heavy. (Because we all know how important those few kilos are at the baggage counter.)

All OC2Lite suitcases are expandable so you don't have to worry about running out of space. They also have double wheels to ensure a smooth rolling experience while in transit and are also built with anti-theft zippers and a TSA lock for safety.

On Lazada, the 55cm OC2Lite suitcase is available in Deep Red while the 75cm and 81cm suitcases are available in Jade/Gold and Navy Blue. You can choose which color would be the easiest for you to spot at the carousel.

The Samsonite Niar luggage collection is the pick for you if you're looking for a sleek and modern companion during your travels. But the minimalistic design of the suitcases don't take away from its functionality.

The expandable Niar suitcases are built with double wheels, integrated carry handles, and a dual-tube trolley puller so you can easily maneouvre them from the drop-off to the check-in counter. The compression straps inside allow you to secure your things and keep them compact while the TSA combination lock makes sure they're safely kept.

On Lazada, the Samsonite Niar Spinner Medium and Samsonite Niar Spinner Large are available in a cool and shiny Graphite color.

If you want to hit two birds with one stone and declutter while scoring discounts, you can also opt to trade in your old luggage for 35% off at Samsonite branches.

The OC2Lite Spinner (55cm) is available for P15,575 on Lazada and for P14,462.50 on Samsonite from P22,250. The OC2Lite Spinner (75cm) is available for P20,265 on Lazada and for P18,817.50 on Samsonite from P28,950. The OC2Lite Spinner (81cm) is available for P24,465 on Lazada and for P22,717.50 on Samsonite from P34,950.

The Niar Spinner Medium is available for P16,765 (from P23,950) on Lazada and for P23,950 on Samsonite. The Nair Spinner Large is available for P20,405 (from P29,150) on Lazada and for P29,150 on Samsonite.

