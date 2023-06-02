Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Friday Finds: This Sleek Mosquito Killer Now Under P700 Is Perfect For the Rainy Season

No swatting needed.

by Ida Aldana
5 hours ago
Collage of Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp
PHOTO BY Lazada ILLUSTRATOR: War Espejo

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. 

(SPOT.ph) We're finally in the second half of the year, the bright summer sun has finally set, and we're now treated to the occasional rainshowers and the not-so-fortunate supertyphoons. Any true-blooded Pinoy would have grown up wary of the dangers from pools of rainwater where mosquitoes breed. To fight them off, you can light your ever-reliable green katol and go around swinging an electric swatter—or you can also level-up with the Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp that's on sale for P675.23 from P1,599 on Lazada.

Check out the features of the Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp:

The Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp uses an LED light that emits a purple light wave to lure in mosquitoes and other insects to fly into the gap. Once they go into the light—see what we did there?—the insects fall into the convenient trap box below. You can then remove the trap box for cleaning.

Accessories of the Xioami Mosquito Killer Lamp
Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp (P675.23 from P1,599 on Lazada)
PHOTO BY Lazada
The bug trap is powered by a USB cable that you can attach to power sources like a plug, powerbank, a car charger, or a laptop, as long as it has a USB port. That makes it perfect if you're moving around different parts of the house, always on the go, or if you're out camping. Plus, its white color makes it seamlessly blend in with whatever set-up you have.

Features of the Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp
Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp (P675.23 from P1,599 on Lazada)
PHOTO BY Lazada

Aside from not having to worry about the smell and ash from your typical mosquito coil, you also don't have to worry about chemicals, poison, or noise. The mosquito-killing lamp is designed to make as minimal noise as possible at 35 decibels so you can have a restful sleep while it ensures you're safe from insect bites.

The Xiaomi Mosquito Killer Lamp is available for P675.23 from P1,599 on Lazada.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

