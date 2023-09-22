Friday Finds: The Nintendo Switch Is Now More Than 50% Off

Products and services recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Gone are the days when you took turns with your sibling on your Gameboy so you can finally beat that gym leader with your fully evolved Pokemon. Maybe you also had to ask your kuya for help to catch that damn Kyogre from the Sapphire version. But growing up doesn't mean growing out of your gaming phase. Now you actually have the budget to buy the consoles and games you want—when they're on sale, at least. You can relive a more high-tech version of your gaming days with the Nintendo Switch Console V2 that's now at 52% off at P13,750 from P29,990 on Shopee and Lazada.

Check out the features of the Nintendo Switch Console V2:

As any gamer would already know, the Nintendo Switch Console V2 is Nintendo's home video game system that's also built to be taken anywhere. It's meant to give you a home console experience with the convenience and mobility of a handheld device. You can get a case to protect your new device for P259 from P445 on Lazada.

The Joy-Con controllers on the side of the screen give the user a new kind of flexibility. You can use them while they're attached to the screen for a handheld experience or use them separately with the screen on a flat surface. The Switch is available in grey or neon blue and red.

The Nintendo Switch Console V2's battery life gives you around 4.5 to nine hours of playing time—though of course it depends on the games you're playing. The product listing mentions that the battery will last around 5.5 hours when you play The Legend of Zelda. That's good though, because you'll be forced to take a break, eat some food, and maybe get some shuteye.

The games you can buy for your Nintendo Switch include iterations of classics like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom (P2,890 on Shopee), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition (P2,450 on Shopee), and Super Mario Odyssey (P2,450 on Shopee). Basketball fans can play NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (P3,390 on Shopee) and you can prove to yourself you can get that legendary Pokemon without any help now that you're an adult with Pokemon Violet (P2,595 on Shopee).

The Nintendo Switch Console V2 is available for P13,750 from P29,990 on Shopee and Lazada.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire, and listed prices can change without prior notice.

