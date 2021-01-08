Drop Everything: Daiso Is on Sale and You Can Score Cool Finds for as Low as P10

(SPOT.ph) After the insane surge in online shopping that took place in 2020, you might have convinced yourself to spend less on cute (but not exactly necessary) items this year. We can respect that, but that doesn't mean we won't still try to convince you otherwise—"treat yourself" is the life philosophy we like to live by. Don't worry, we found a place where you can satisfy your retail obsession without having to say goodbye to your entire last paycheck: Daiso is having a Private Sale at selected branches throughout the Philippines until January 31 where you can score items for as low as P10!

Pay close attention, Spotters because you'll have to take note of a few details if you want to catch this exciting sale. While the sale is happening throughout the entire month of January, it will only be taking place in selected Daiso branches on certain days. We suggest looking for the branch closest to you and clearing out your schedule on the day that the sale will be happening in that particular store, so you won't have to go far to shop. If you really want to stock up on as many new cool finds as possible, you can even visit two or more stores in different locations, so you don't miss out on any of the nifty knickknacks each branch has to offer.

Take a look at the sale schedule below:

And just to get you excited, here's a peek inside some of Daiso's stores so you can feast your eyes on some of the fun finds you'll be putting in your shopping cart soon:

For more information, log on to Daiso Japan's Facebook page.

