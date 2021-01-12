Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Sit Like a Boss: You Can Score This Cool Office Chair for Less Than P3,000

It normally retails for P11,390!

by Ashley Martelino
12 hours ago
PHOTO BY Baierdi / Lazada ILLUSTRATION War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) If you spent a big part of 2020 slowly building the perfect home office to make those grueling WFH days a little more bearable, you may still be in search of the perfect office chair. We understand finding the right seat to match your interiors and fit your budget can be a long, arduous task so allow us to help you out: Online furniture store Baierdi is on sale and you can shop their stylish home finds for up to 70% off until February 28. Our favorite find from the sale is the Lazy Recliner Computer Chair, which normally retails for P11,390, but is now available for less than P3,000!

This luxurious leather office chair will make long WFH days way more comfortable! 
PHOTO BY Baierdi / Lazada
This sleek leather chair provides maximum comfort while you sit thanks to the high backrest, padded armests, and all-around plush feel from your thighs to your head. It has wheels underneath as well and smooth, 360-degree rotation for fuss-free movement around your desk or office throughout the day—or just for rolling around the room when you’re bored (we know you secretly do it). Best of all, the chair has a reclining feature, which tilts the seat into an inclined position and brings a footrest out and up from underneath the chair. That means you can lie down and put your feet up any time you need a midday break—and you won't even have to lift your butt off of the chair. It’s available in four colors: black, khaki, brown, and (our personal fave) pink!

Check out all the colors you can shop:

Lazy Recliner Computer Chair in Pink (P2,810 from P11,390)
PHOTO BY Baierdi / Lazada
Lazy Recliner Computer Chair in Khaki (P2,930 from P11,390)
PHOTO BY Baierdi / Lazada
Lazy Recliner Computer Chair in Brown (P2,900 from P11,390)
PHOTO BY Baierdi / Lazada
Lazy Recliner Computer Chair in Black (P2,900 from P11,390)
PHOTO BY Baierdi / Lazada
The Baierdi Lazy Recliner Computer Chair is available on Lazada.

