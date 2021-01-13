Get Up to 70% Off at MUJI's End-of-Season Sale This January

(SPOT.ph) Japanse retail brand MUJI is home to handy stationery, stylish apparel, chic home finds, and other life essentials all decked out in a modern, minimalist aesthetic that marries form and function. It's no surprise that people all over the world are fans of their fuss-free products considering the versatile style of the various items in their lineup. If you too are obsessed with browsing their curated catalogs, rifling through their pristinely arranged store displays, and filling your space with their world-famous finds, we've got good news: MUJI is having an End-of-Season Sale until January 21!

Get up to 70% off on MUJI's chic, no-frills finds when you drop by this exciting sale. You've got a few days left to catch it, so better hurry and head on over to the store nearest you, so you don't miss out on the best deals. If you're feeling particularly dedicated to scoring as many of their stylish essentials as possible, you may even want to drop by multiple MUJI branches just to see what discounts and cool products each store has to offer. Bring a friend to help you scour their oh-so #aesthetic shelves—don't forget your face mask, face shield, and reusable shopping bag!

Just to get you excited with MUJI exclusive sale , here's a peek inside some of their stores:

Not sure what to shop at MUJI's End-of-Season Sale? Check out our list of MUJI bestsellers—their no-fail, fan-favorite products are sure to pique your interest!

Hard Carry Case Trolley (P7,950/19L, P8,950/35L, P11,500/62L, P14,500/87L, P16,500/104L)

If you need options when you travel, MUJI’s Hard Carry Case Trolleys come in various sizes. Whether it’s for a quick work trip or a long vacation, there’s a size that’s perfect for the occasion. Each suitcase features double-sided wheels that allow the trolley to roll quietly and smoothly. The wheels can be locked, so your luggage won’t start rolling around uncontrollably if you need to let go for a bit. It’s available in four colors: black, navy, beige, and blue (limited edition).

Walk Support Water Repellent Sneakers (P1,650)

People went crazy when we spread the word about these water-repellent sneakers that are less than P2,000. We can’t blame them, though. MUJI's sneakers are treated with water-repellent technology so they don’t get stained with mud or puddles—this means being able to wear your white kicks worry-free no matter the weather.

See a list of MUJI stores.

For more information, log on to MUJI Philippines' Facebook page.

