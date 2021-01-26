Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Act Fast: Score Gadgets Up to 85% Off at Digital Walker

We spotted price drops from P8,490 to P1,150!

by Ashley Martelino
4 hours ago
PHOTO BY Digital Walker ILLUSTRATION War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Many of us spend the first few weeks of the year sorting through our belongings and discarding old items that we don't use or need anymore. Usually, old clothes, shoes, and books are the first things to hit the donation bin, but don't forget to sort through your personal gadgets, too. Oftentimes we don't realize how much clutter we create from hoarding old devices that don't work anymore. In case you find that you've got broken or outdated gadgets that need replacing, now is the best time to stock up because tech hub Digital Walker is on sale until January 27! They're taking part in Lazada's Mobiles and Accessories Expo by making plenty of their gadgets available at discounted prices!

PHOTO BY Digital Walker
You can get up to 85% off on power banks, wireless chargers, earphones, headphones, wireless earbuds, UV disinfection boxes, and more when you shop this exciting sale. It's happening online, so you won't even have to get your butt off the couch to score cool new gadgets. You only have a little time left to shop, so better add everything on your wish list to your cart ASAP. We spotted a product with a price that dropped from P8,490 to P1,150, so keep your eyes peeled. Better be sure to sort through the store's entire online catalog so you don't miss out on any of the best deals!

Check out some of the gadgets you can shop:

Urbanears Sumpan Earphones (P1,290 from P8,490)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
Momax Wireless Charging and UV Sanitizing Box (P1,920 from P3,990)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
Mophie Powerstation Plus 2N1 Gen 4 (P1,690 from P4,490)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
Momax Q.LED Flex Mini Lamp and Wireless Charger (P1,250 from P2,690)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
Defunc Bluetooth Headset (P1,290 from P1,990)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
Yeelight Wireless Charging Nightlight (P1,150 from P8,490)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
1More True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds (P2,490 from P4,990)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
Mophie Powerbank Powerboost V2 (P1,290 from P2,790)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
SoundPEATS True Wireless Truedot Earbuds (P1,150 from P1,690)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker
Momax UV Pen Portable Sanitizer (P1,490 from P2,490)
PHOTO BY Digital Walker

You can shop Digital Walker's sale on Lazada's Mobiles and Accessories Expo through their official LazMall flagship store.

For more information, log on to Digital Walker's Facebook page.

View more stories tagged
