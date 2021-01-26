Act Fast: Score Gadgets Up to 85% Off at Digital Walker

(SPOT.ph) Many of us spend the first few weeks of the year sorting through our belongings and discarding old items that we don't use or need anymore. Usually, old clothes, shoes, and books are the first things to hit the donation bin, but don't forget to sort through your personal gadgets, too. Oftentimes we don't realize how much clutter we create from hoarding old devices that don't work anymore. In case you find that you've got broken or outdated gadgets that need replacing, now is the best time to stock up because tech hub Digital Walker is on sale until January 27! They're taking part in Lazada's Mobiles and Accessories Expo by making plenty of their gadgets available at discounted prices!

You can get up to 85% off on power banks, wireless chargers, earphones, headphones, wireless earbuds, UV disinfection boxes, and more when you shop this exciting sale. It's happening online, so you won't even have to get your butt off the couch to score cool new gadgets. You only have a little time left to shop, so better add everything on your wish list to your cart ASAP. We spotted a product with a price that dropped from P8,490 to P1,150, so keep your eyes peeled. Better be sure to sort through the store's entire online catalog so you don't miss out on any of the best deals!

Check out some of the gadgets you can shop:

You can shop Digital Walker's sale on Lazada's Mobiles and Accessories Expo through their official LazMall flagship store.

For more information, log on to Digital Walker's Facebook page.

