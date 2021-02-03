10 Pretty Pink Office Chairs Under P5,000 You Can Shop Now

(SPOT.ph) There's something seriously addicting about sprucing up your home office—perhaps because it's easier to justify purchasing items that might actually improve your productivity. Whether it's investing in brand-new work desks, seat cushions, gadgets, or what have you, the splurge always seems to be worth it. In case the next item on your list of work-from-home essentials is a comfortable, ergonomic, and of course, #aesthetic office chair, you'll want to check out furniture shop Ofix. They're currently on sale and we spotted tons of office must-haves up for grabs at discounted prices, but what really caught our eyes was their incredible lineup of pink office chairs!

You can get up to 60% off on Ofix's line of sleek, durable,and ergonomically sound office chairs when you shop this cool sale. From no-frills mid-back seating options to ultra-fancy high-back recliners, they've got all kinds of cozy and functional office chairs decked out in shades of fuchsia, rose, bubblegum, and more. Plus, we spotted several pink office chairs you can shop for under P5,000 including one seat available for as low as P1,999!

Feast your eyes on these 10 pink office chairs under P5,000 you can shop at Ofix's sale:

You can shop Ofix's sale online.

For more information, log on to Ofix's Facebook page.

