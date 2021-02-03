Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

10 Pretty Pink Office Chairs Under P5,000 You Can Shop Now

Add a pop of color to your home office!

by Ashley Martelino
17 hours ago
PHOTO BY Ofix ILLUSTRATION War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) There's something seriously addicting about sprucing up your home office—perhaps because it's easier to justify purchasing items that might actually improve your productivity. Whether it's investing in brand-new work desks, seat cushions, gadgets, or what have you, the splurge always seems to be worth it. In case the next item on your list of work-from-home essentials is a comfortable, ergonomic, and of course, #aesthetic office chair, you'll want to check out furniture shop Ofix. They're currently on sale and we spotted tons of office must-haves up for grabs at discounted prices, but what really caught our eyes was their incredible lineup of pink office chairs!

You can get up to 60% off on Ofix's line of sleek, durable,and  ergonomically sound office chairs when you shop this cool sale. From no-frills mid-back seating options to ultra-fancy high-back recliners, they've got all kinds of cozy and functional office chairs decked out in shades of fuchsia, rose, bubblegum, and more. Plus, we spotted several pink office chairs you can shop for under P5,000 including one seat available for as low as P1,999!

Feast your eyes on these 10 pink office chairs under P5,000 you can shop at Ofix's sale:

Deluxe-8 Mid Back Mesh Chair (P1,999 from P3,999)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Deluxe-49W Mid Back Mesh Chair (P2,799 from P5,599)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Deluxe-5W Mid Back Mesh Chair (P2,399 from P4,799)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Deluxe-43 High Back Mesh Office Chair (P2,699 from P5,798)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Deluxe-12 Mid Back Mesh Chair (P3,499 from P6,799)
PHOTO BY Ofix
G10 Max High Back PU Chair With Foot Rest (P3,999 from P9,999)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Premium-34 High Back Mesh Chair (P3,999 from P7,999)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Deluxe-F10W High Back PU Chair (P4,999 from P8,999)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Premium-30/31 Mesh Chair (P4,499 from P9,999)
PHOTO BY Ofix
Korean-101P High Back Mesh Chair (P4,999 from P9,999)
PHOTO BY Ofix

You can shop Ofix's sale online.

For more information, log on to Ofix's Facebook page.

