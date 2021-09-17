Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Time for an Upgrade: Score Laptops Up to 50% Off at This Clearance Sale

You have until the end of the month!

by Ashley Martelino
8 hours ago
ILLUSTRATION War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) So it's a payday weekend and you're probably wondering what to blow your salary on as per usual—yes, we know you were thinking it, too. Before you add the usual trifles and novelties to your online shopping cart, we suggest thinking it over. For one, you may want to explore some great promos and sales before spending your hard-earned money—at least that way you can save a few bucks the next time you treat yourself. If you're not sure where to find these awesome sales we speak of, you may want to check out SM Deals

This website is a one-stop source for discounts, promos, and coupons from a wide variety of shopping and dining spots—particularly those located in SM malls across the Philippines. SM Deals can direct you to promos from stores and services of all categories—including tech, fashion, food, beauty, sports, home, and more. It'll even show you which location you can avail of the promo of your choice or how you can avail online. That way, you never need to look to far to find something that's already on your wish list available at a discounted price.

We scrolled through their wide selection of deals and spotted something you may want to check out: Complink's Laptop Clearance Sale, which is happening until September 30! You can score discounts up to 50% off on laptops for work, play, gaming, graphic design, and more. Complink carries computers from Asus, HP, Dell, Acer, MSI, Lenovo, among other brands, so you'll have lots to choose from depending on your budget and personal preferences. Take this as a sign to finally upgrade your clunky old laptop!

Check out some of the laptops you can shop at Complink stores:

complink
Asus M570DD-E4040T (P37,995)
PHOTO BY Asus
complink
MSI GE66 Raider (P159,995)
PHOTO BY MSI
complink
HP 14S-DK002AX (P28,495)
PHOTO BY HP
complink
Acer SF314-41G-R9QL (P28,999)
PHOTO BY Acer
complink
Lenovo Legion 5 (P65,995)
PHOTO BY Lenovo
complink
Dell IN7490 Silver i5 (P69,995)
PHOTO BY Dell

According to the SM Deals website, Complink’s Laptop Clearance Sale is happening at their stores in SM City North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Megamall. Do note that this promo is valid for selected payment methods, and that the products up for sale are either brand new, open box, or refurbished.

For more information, log on to SM Deals' Facebook page.

