Add to Cart: Cop New Kicks Up to 70% Off at Keds' 10.10 Sale

(SPOT.ph) Fact: there is no such thing as a bad time to cop new kicks. Okay, that's debatable. What is for sure though is that there are more opportune times to add to cart—like, say, a massive monthly sale on online shopping platforms. There's no need to feel too guilty succumbing to temptation when there's a good deal to be had. Make not just your sneakerhead heart happy, but also your wallet and #Adulting savvy skills thankful for that slash off soon-to-be pair, or pairs, really. If you're planning to cop dainty lace-ups or preppy pairs, allow us to bring your attention to Keds. The popular canvas sneaker brand is slashing up to a whopping 70% off their online Lazada shop as part of the 10.10 craze this week

Also read:

You Can Serve a Fashion Ace With These Tennis-Inspired Kicks From Keds

You Can Cop Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Black Sneaks IRL

Make Wet Pavements Your Runway With Keds' Chic Floral Rain Boots

Kickin' It Old School: These Retro Sneakers Are Giving Major '90s Vibes



Cop Keds sneakers on sale at the online 10.10 Lazada sale

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

From today, October 10, until 14, you can score fresh kicks at massive price drops. With a quick scroll, we spotted price tags as low as P1,395 for adult sizes and P995 for kids sizes on the Keds' Lazada store. Yup, you can shop the sale from the comforts of your own home, or in the office during break time (wink, wink). We spotted a variety of pairs including fuss-free slip-ons, soft-hued classic lace-ups in classic silhouettes, and more glittery pairs for a little extra something from the American shoe brand, all with discounts. Time to get browsing for the best deals. We round up some that caught our eye below.

Here are some of the styles we saw on Lazada:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW



Also read:

In Case You Hate Tying Shoelaces: 10 Best Places to Buy Minimalist Slip-On Sneakers

For more information, check out Keds' Facebook page.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.