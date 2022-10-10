Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Add to Cart: Cop New Kicks Up to 70% Off at Keds' 10.10 Sale

Act fast.

by Louise Lizan
6 hours ago
keds lazada sale
PHOTO BY Keds ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Fact: there is no such thing as a bad time to cop new kicks. Okay, that's debatable. What is for sure though is that there are more opportune times to add to cart—like, say, a massive monthly sale on online shopping platforms. There's no need to feel too guilty succumbing to temptation when there's a good deal to be had. Make not just your sneakerhead heart happy, but also your wallet and #Adulting savvy skills thankful for that slash off soon-to-be pair, or pairs, really. If you're planning to cop dainty lace-ups or preppy pairs, allow us to bring your attention to Keds. The popular canvas sneaker brand is slashing up to a whopping 70% off their online Lazada shop as part of the 10.10 craze this week

Cop Keds sneakers on sale at the online 10.10 Lazada sale

keds lazada sale
PHOTO BY Keds
From today, October 10, until 14, you can score fresh kicks at massive price drops. With a quick scroll, we spotted price tags as low as P1,395 for adult sizes and P995 for kids sizes on the Keds' Lazada store. Yup, you can shop the sale from the comforts of your own home, or in the office during break time (wink, wink). We spotted a variety of pairs including fuss-free slip-ons, soft-hued classic lace-ups in classic silhouettes, and more glittery pairs for a little extra something from the American shoe brand, all with discounts. Time to get browsing for the best deals. We round up some that caught our eye below.

Here are some of the styles we saw on Lazada:

keds lazada sale classic white sneakers
Keds Match Point Leather Women's Lace Up Sneakers in White (P2,395 from P3,995).
PHOTO BY Keds
keds lazada sale double decker peach
Keds Double Decker Mini Sequin Women's Sneakers in Peach (P1,645 from P3,295).
PHOTO BY Keds
keds lazada sale double decker sneakers
Keds Double Decker Leather Sneakers in Black (P3,125 from P3,495).
PHOTO BY Keds

keds lazada sale laceups
Keds LTT Iridescent Leather Sneakers in Clay (P2,145 from P4,295).
PHOTO BY Keds
keds triple decker
Keds Triple Decker Pique Women's Sneakers in Light Grey (P1,545 from P3,095).
PHOTO BY Keds
For more information, check out Keds' Facebook page.

