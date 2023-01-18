Shopping + Services What's New

Dedicate Your Heart to This Attack On Titan Collection From Uniqlo

by Louise Lizan
A day ago
attack on titan uniqlo UT collection
PHOTO BY Uniqlo ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) And so we're reaching the much-anticipated end of Attack on Titan after almost a decade. A 30-second trailer for the series conclusion, the Final Season Part 3, just dropped—and you bet your ass we're playing it on repeat and still getting goosebumps at each watch. So while you're at it binge-watching the series in time for the March 3 drop—and even after—you might want to don these shirts from Uniqlo's latest Attack on Titan UT Collection. You know, in case you need a great and comfortable alternative to your scout regiment uniform when you're not busy looking for huge humanoid creatures.

You'd want to add these shirts to your Attack on Titan collection.

We spotted cool, action-packed pieces you'll dedicate a lot of your heart, erm, money to. The upcoming UT collection is decked with quotes and prints from the whole series. There's the famous (shinzou wou) sasageyo quote—yes, complete with the fist on the chest by captain Levi Ackerman. We know you're doing it; Levi, again on another shirt, sits on a chair with one of his quotes written below (we imagine he's probably taking a break from cleaning); There are, of course, Titans—with one shirt featuring a Colossal peeking from the Wall. Another shirt has the trio: Eren, Mikasa, and Armin in action. They'll all be available to cop at P790 each in early April. You can browse the collection online.

Check out the collection below:

uniqlo attack on titan sasageyo levi ackerman
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
uniqlo attack on titan levi ackerman
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
uniqlo attack on titan ut collection_4
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
uniqlo attack on titan eren mikasa armin
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
uniqlo attack on titan green titan
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
uniqlo attack on titan titan eren
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT-Back (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
uniqlo attack on titan wall colossal titan
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
uniqlo attack on titan_3
Attack On Titan Short Sleeve UT (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo

Watch the trailer below:

For more information, check out Uniqlo Philippines' Facebook page.

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

