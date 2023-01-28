10 Sex Toys to Ease Your Way Into Adult Play

(SPOT.ph) Despite what you may have felt while watching 50 Shades, using sex toys isn't actually cringe. Okay, to be fair, they were trying to represent something on a whole different league—so don't worry, we're here to confirm there's no need to be apprehensive about stepping into the world of adult play. You can slip right in with a few basic devices, depending on your level of comfort, and trust us, today's toys deliver range. Below, we round up a couple that will get the actual, honest-to-goodness, no-Hollywood-magic vibes started, whether for solo play, with a partner, or heck, even several. Best part? You can buy them all online.

Get the vibes started with these 10 sex toys you can buy online

Viv by Fin (P1,399) from Find the Right Fin

How about a vibrator you could put on your shelf and call decor? Find the Right Fin is an online store that has exactly that, and yes, their devices get the job done real good, too. Take this egg-shaped cutie for example; it fits right in the palm of your hand and comes with a grooved edge to hug you exactly where you need to be held. Plus, it's water-resistant and has 10 vibration modes, so go on and get creative.

Bobble Personal Vibrator (P1,199) from Jellytime

There's a reason the wand type of vibrator is popular, especially if you're just starting out. The handle gives you easy control over where you want the the bobble head to press against, bringing whichever of the 10 vibration frequencies you choose real close. If this type of play and sensation is new to you, this toy is a good place to begin the exploration.

Magical Sakura Glass Dildo (P950) from Lauvette

Nope, these aren't toys—at least not in the old sense. These magic wands are glass dildos set to add a little whimsy to your nighttime activities (or anytime, really). Made from sturdy and high-quality borosilicate glass, and topped off with pretty pink handles in the shape of a star, crescent moon, heart, or cat's head, it's got a 6.5-inch length for you to play with. The undulating shape makes it extra fun, too. Don't forget to lube up!

Tickler Foxy (P1,200) from Ilya

How about a discreet little toy you won't be scared of bringing around with you? Just pop this little tickler into your makeup pouch and you're good to go. Made with body-safe silicone, water-resistant material, and space for a AAA battery, this tiny bullet vibe will get the job done whether all you want is a quick release or a bit more fun with a partner or two.

Lush 3 (P7,295) from Lovense

Once you've graduated from the small-time vibes, this app-controlled G-spot vibrator is the next step up. It really is quite an investment, but trust us, it delivers. The curved shape means that it stays in place, thoroughly in contact, while teasing in all the right places. Add in the app and bluetooth connection and you've got a device with endlessly customizable settings and the option to give someone else control (the bluetooth works up to 30 feet away if you want to be a bit more adventurous).

Play Dice Set Black (P995) from NOTI

This die set is perfect for initiating play with your partner/s. With four pieces, each side of which carrying different illustrations and directions for you to follow, there's no way for you to run out of ideas. Best part is this acrylic set is easily transportable so you can get in the fun times wherever you land.

Little Secret (P5,350) from Satisfyer

Nothing like a steamy little secret to get things extra hot. This little vibe fits right in your undies, meaning that you can wear it for some quick relief or an intense teasing session wherever you are—the outside included. The aptly named Little Secret can be controlled remotely via app so feel free to hand the reins of your pleasure over to your partner. And no worries, the device promises quiet vibrations so all you have to focus on is stifling your moans if you use this out in public.

Elva (P3,400) from Svakom

Now if you're not quite ready for public play just yet, this compact egg vibrator is right up your alley. You can use it externally or internally, and it comes with a remote for you to use the device hands-free or with a partner close by. Plus, the vibrations are set to mimic the whole process, starting with some light foreplay all the way up to over the edge.

Leather Handcuffs (P895) from Vesta

Okay, if you're in it to really go exploring, a good first step are some light restraints—like these leather cuffs. You can get creative with how you use this pair as the cuffs can go from 4.3 inches to 11 inches. It also has clip closures so you can link them up with other toys in your arsenal. And don't worry about comfort as these faux leather cuffs have soft foam lining. Of course, don't forget to use this alongside clear and open communication (and consent, number one) with your partner/s.

Royal One (P3,395.00) from Satisfyer

Who says men don't deserve their own rings? This spicy toy will keep things high up with 10 vibration modes and a dual-purpose tickler at its pointed edge—depending on whether your playing by yourself or with a partner, you can situate the tickler at different pleasure points (yours, hers, his, theirs, you get the gist). Plus, it can be controlled via app, too, so you can easily hand over control.

