Dress Like a K-Drama Character With Uniqlo's New Collection

(SPOT.ph) Ah yes, everyone's favorite brand Uniqlo. You've probably racked up quite a collection of items since the brand landed on our shores in 2012. Heck, we're pretty sure you have a list of no-fail pieces like your fave buffet-friendly pair of trousers or perhaps that corset top from the Mame Kurogouchi collab that you know you can always count on. It's such a versatile brand that you can easily come up with a ton of looks based on whatever aesthetic you've decided on for the season. Old-money rich? They've got pieces for that. Minimalist? You bet they have it too. How about dressing up like a classic French gal? Uniqlo has Ines De La Fressange for that. But what if you're the type to want to dress up like the characters from your fave K-Drama? Well, prepare yourself: the new S/S 2023 collection of Uniqlo U has the exact pieces you need.

Check out the items you can get from the new collection of Uniqlo:

You've probably dreamt of being able to wear a sleek pair of trousers, shirt, and blazer combo to your next RTO day, you know, just like some of the workplace-themed dramas you've been bingeing lately. Or perhaps you've thought of dressing up your S.O. in a more oppa-esque way. But alas, the idea lay forgotten as you suddenly remembered that it's scorching hot in Manila and you'd rather be practical in your OOTD.

But it's 2023 and we all know that when it comes to fashion, there are ways to get past the barrier. In this case, the answer is simple: pick breathable materials like the AIRism cotton that the Japanese retailer is known for. The latest Spring/Summer collection—which uses said fabric—has silhouettes that we're more or less familiar with and a combined color palette of neutrals, bright blues, and bursts of color in the form of green, orange, yellow, purple, and pink.

The Uniqlo U S/S 2023 Collection is available online and in stores. For more information, check out Uniqlo on Instagram.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

