Check Out These Japanese Knick-Knacks From Mitsukoshi's Brand New Daiso

by Bea Faicol for Yummy.ph
5 hours ago
Mitsukoshi-Daiso_main
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH

Have you been to the Mitsukoshi mall in Bonifacio Global City? There are a lot of eats to look forward to in the new mallfrom the mall's supermarket's sushi bar, Matcha Tokyo's famous matcha beverages, and pastries,Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's newly-launched doughnuts to the many soon-to-open restaurants and food stalls. 

Since the mall is not completely occupied yet, there's always something new to look forward to. One of the new places that opened in the establishment is Daiso Japan, the famous 100-yen shop franchise in Japan. And just in case you forgot, they also have kitchen items and snacks to fill your pantry. 

Check out these cute items from Daiso's Mitsukosh Mall Branch:

Sakura-themed plates and cups

They have a whole section dedicated to disposable sakura-designed plates and cups. These are perfect for parties.

Daiso sakura plates
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH

Wooden Kitchen Items and Cork Trivets

Are you in Team Kahoy? If yes, you're going to go gaga for these wooden chopping boards and the cork trivets.
Daiso chopping boards
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH
Pretty Bowls

Whoever said they had enough bowls is lying, especially not if they're this cute. 

Daiso bowls
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH

Kitchen accessories like strainers, pots, and pans

Of course, they also have handy items such as tongs, ladles, spatulas, servers, knives, and kitchen scissors.

Daiso kitchen accessories
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH
Daiso kitchen utensils
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH

Food items

Since it's a Japanese store, after all, their snack section is stocked with snacks as well. Check out the wide variety of seaweed snacks.
Daiso nori snacks
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH
There's also dried fish or dried squid.
Daiso squid
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH
But if you're in the mood for rice snacks and biscuits, there are also some choices in Mitsukoshi Mall's Daiso branch.
Daiso snacks
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH
And of course, there's bound to be some Pocky or the Japanese pretzel snack often covered in chocolate or strawberry.

Daiso Pocky
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Daiso Japan PH

Daiso Japan's Mitsukoshi branch is at 2/F Mitsukoshi Mall, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, visit Daiso Japan PH's Facebook page.

