LOOK: Local Brand MN+LA Opens a New Hole-in-the-Wall Store in Quezon City

(SPOT.ph) As far as Merriam-Webster is concerned, the term hole-in-the-wall is used to describe a small, dingy place, or, if you're looking for your next go-to hangout spot, semi-hidden bars and restaurants—but MN+LA, a local fashion brand known for its retro and contemporary take on wardrobe essentials, is taking the term to new levels of literal meaning. Take a look at their new home in the north, and the first in Quezon City, and you'll see what we mean.

Local brand MN+LA opens up a cool shop in SM North.

Aside from a fire selection of tops, bottoms, and other outerwear like sweatpants, sweatshirts, jackets, et cetera up for grabs at this new, much nearer location for the Northies, this spot is gaining buzz online for an unexpected reason. Specifically, the new look.

The first thing you'll see is well, a hole in a wall made of bare, (un)finished concrete. Think a modern mancave behind glass. Through the rough-hewn arch, the very texture-forward finish continues, with silver racks and shelves carrying MN+LA's signature street style apparel emphasized by the unfinished-looking setting. There are even rocks and mirrors scattered inside the area. At the very least, there's no way you can pass by the storefront and not be called in by this spot's vibe.



The sixth outpost of MN+LA is at 3/F The Annex, SM City North EDSA. There are two in Marikina, and one at SM Megamall, one at Greenhills, and another in Bonifacio Global City.

They also have an online store, but let's be real here, nothing beats having the feel of fabrics and getting to try them on, especially if the store's interiors are just as cool as their pieces. You can find cool pieces for as low as P670.

Check out the MN+LA interiors below:

MN+LA is located at the 3/F of SM Annex, SM North EDSA, Quezon City.

For more information, check out MN+LA's Facebook page.