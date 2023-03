Your Guide to Mall Hours This Holy Week (2023 Edition)

(SPOT.ph) Need to head out for essentials or to meet up with loved ones over Holy Week? Keep in mind that malls adjusted their operating hours for Holy Week dates, which covers April 2 to 8.

April 6 to 7—Maundy Thursday and Good Friday—are considered regular holidays, while April 8, Black Saturday, is a special non-working holiday.

April 9, Sunday, marks the observance of both Easter Sunday and Day of Valor. April 10 was declared a non-working holiday in observance of Day of Valor, so that’s a long weekend from April 6 to 10.

Here are the Holy Week mall hours for 2023:

Eastwood Mall

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Uptown Bonifacio

April 2 to 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 5: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

McKinley Hill

April 2: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 3 to 5: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Newport Mall

April 3 to 6: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 7: Closed

April 8: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Forbes Town

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Lakes Shopping Village

April 2 to 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southwoods Mall

April 3 to: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 6: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

April 2 to 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Festive Walk Iloilo

April 5: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Paseo Center

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

San Lorenzo Place Mall

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9 : 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

San Antonio Place

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three Central Mall

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Newcoast Beachwalk

April 2 to 9: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark Cityfront

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 6: Closed

April 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SM Malls

Alabang Town Center

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Center Cebu

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Abreeza

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Capitol Central

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. 9 to p.m.

Ayala Malls Circuit

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9 : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Feliz

April 6 to 7 : Closed

April 8 to 9 : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Legazpi

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9 : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Marikina

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Serin

April 3 to 6: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 7 to 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Solenad

April 3 to 7: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Vertis North

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Centrio Mall

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. 9 p.m.

Fairview Terraces

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Glorietta

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Greenbelt

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harbor Point

April 6 to 7: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 8 and 9: 10am to 10pm

April 10: 10am to 9pm

Market! Market!

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MarQuee Mall

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

One Ayala Retail/Merchants

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 onwards: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One Ayala Bus Terminal

April 6 to 10: 24 hours but with limited trips

One Ayala PUV Terminal

April 6 to 10: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. but with limited trips

Pavilion Mall

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9 : 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shops at Serendra

April 3 to 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TriNoma

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The District Dasmariñas

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6 to 7 : Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The District Imus

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 6 to 7: Closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

U.P. Town Center