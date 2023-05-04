Fit Your Necessities + More In This Local Brand's Larger-Than-Life Puffer Bags

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Puffer bags here, puffer bags there—it's as if puffer bags are everywhere, and for good reason. They're easy to tote around and come in a variety of styles so we wouldn't be surprised if you've amassed quite the collection the past few months. If what you're missing are some huge ones for all your essentials and more or you're just on the hunt for some alternatives, better make some space in your wardrobe ASAP because we're about to introduce you to local brand Totes & Beyond and their Puffer Book Tote in Midi.

Check out these big puffer bags from this local brand; here's where you get them.

Totes & Beyond offers a wide range of totes (and more) for your day-to-day needs. If you're someone who can't go outside without carrying your whole house, rest esasy as they have something for you in the form of this larger-than-life puffer tote, which is also included in their Puffer Collection.

The Puffer Book Tote Midi, which is the puffer version of their Poly Book Tote, has a spacious interior that can fit up to 15.6-inch laptops, which makes it perfect for school, work, and even travel, thanks to its sleeve that you can use as a long strap pocket and trolley sleeves. If you love pockets as much as we do, the piece has several—two outside and three inside—plus a medium-padded pouch where you can store and organize your essentials.

The bag's exterior is made of water-resistant material, so you don't have to worry too much about your things when it drizzles. It's got a smooth-slide basic zipper at the top for security and utitlizes three-layer padding and padded short and long straps for maximum comfort and ease of use. They're not advertised as such, but as with any puffer bag, they make for a good emergency pillow if you really need to doze off.

And we know there are only seven days in a week, but you have 16 fun colors to choose from based on your fit or mood. From bright hues such as yellow, bubblegum pink, neon green, and orange to the neutrals such as nude, black, gray, and even brown, there's a color for you. Check them out below:

The Puffer Book Tote Midi is available online for P2,480, but they also have a showroom at Shangri-La Edsa that you can visit if you want to see the items firsthand.

Totes & Beyond is located at a kiosk inside Styled Store in Shangri-la Edsa. 2/3 Midlevel Eastwing Shangri-la, Mandaluyong. Near Lacoste.

For more information, check out Totes & Beyond's Instagram page.

