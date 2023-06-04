Spotted on Shopee: This Rain-Resistant Backpack You Probably Saw on TikTok

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Everyone can agree that TikTok is a vortex. You can spend hours just scrolling through your For You page, going from one video to the next. Swipe up, chuckle at the video, then repeat. And once in a while, okay, fine, most of the time, you'll end up transfixed by the stuff that comes up on the ads peppered throughout the endless scroll. Case in point: this minimalist bag touted as waterproof from Full Design. We spotted the must-have carry-all on Shopee.

Check out this waterproof minimalist backpack from Shopee.

The bag hits all the things you'd want in a carry-all. It has a minimalist design and is available in three elegant shades: black, pink, and apricot with hints of gold in the zipper. It can give any ensemble a touch of sophistication, which can also be said of the other Full Design bag styles available on their online page.

Next are the multiple compartments for easy organization—two front and side pockets, a padded laptop pocket, the main compartment, and a hidden zippered pocket located at the upper back where you can keep your valuables like phones, purses, and even keys secure as you go about your commute. It also has a smart sleeve that you can easily slot your luggage handle in for your trips.

And, last but not least under Manila's unpredictable weather, is its nylon material and water-repellant coating, which makes it not just a want but a definite need if you don't want to worry about your items getting wet under drizzles and slight rain showers. Nylon fabric is also known to be durable and lightweight. Check them out below:

The Full Design bag retails for P3,998, but you can get your hands on them for as low as P1,799 on Shopee now.

