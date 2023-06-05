These Spacious Moon Bags From Penshoppe Are Less Than P500

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Everybody loves their half-moon sling bags. You (and us) included. You probably have a few sitting in your closet in different colors and designs—most of them of that TikTok viral bag. The silhouette has become a wardrobe staple, and if you're looking to stick to the classic style while spicing things up a bit, why not get it in a fabric like corduroy? Find exactly what you're looking for in this Penshoppe piece. And the best part? It's less than P500.

Check out this corduroy half-moon bag from Penshoppe.

Aside from the half-moon or empanada shape, the bag can hold your essentials safely and securely. The Corduroy Moon Bag also has adjustable straps in matching fabric for utmost comfort and interior pockets for organization.

This specific style from Penshoppe uses corduroy fabric, so it gives the classic silhouette a different feel and unique flair with its ridged texture. Corduroy is known for being warm and cozy, so rest assured that your things are snug in the cold and rainy season. Plus, it can give any ensemble a stylish vintage touch. Check them out below:

It retails for only P450 and is available in soft hues of light blue and light green (sage leaf). You can get your hands on it online and in Penshoppe stores nationwide. Also, check out some of Penshoppe's offerings on Shopee and Lazada.

