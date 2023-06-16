"Itanong Mo Sa Mama Mo": These Witty Shirts Are Perfect Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) It's Father's Day weekend, and you still don't have anything to give your dad, stepdad, or those who stood as your dad figures in your life. You've been so preoccupied with life that you haven't noticed the days fly by. We get it. We also know you're a few breaths away from panicking. Not to worry, dear Spotter as we—or rather, local brand Linya-Linya has the perfect gift in the form of tees that surely elicit a chuckle or two from the pillar of your home.

Check out these shirts for Dad from Linya-Linya.

You can head over to your nearest Linya-Linya store or sneak in a quick visit during your Father's Day weekend plans (they did just open a store in SM North EDSA, after all) and get a load of these witty shirts that just scream dad.

What are some of your dad's favorite lines to tell you? If it's "Itanong mo sa Mama mo," whenever you ask permission to go out, then the Itanong Mo Sa Mama Mo shirt is perfect to gift them with. Or, if you want a shirt that best describes him—say, reliable—you should get him the Maabili-Dad shirt, which is also available on a frosted mug should you not want a shirt.

Dad's got a "dad bod"? Get him this Over My Dad Body shirt, which they also have in a Belly Good aka shirts that have a wider cut in the stomach area. There's a shirt called Dad Vibes, too, for the cool dads out there. All shirts are made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, which equals 100% comfortable. Check out the shirts below:

The Linya-Linya Shirts retail at P595, sans the Belly Good shirt at P695, and is available online via their website, Shopee, and Lazada, and in stores. You can also check the links for their wide selection of relatable, witty, and laugh-inducing merch.

For more information, check out Linya-Linya's Instagram page.



