"Itanong Mo Sa Mama Mo": These Witty Shirts Are Perfect Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts

Nothing like a punny shirt as a present.

by Louise Lizan
5 hours ago
linya-linya shirts dad
PHOTO BY Linya-Linya ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) It's Father's Day weekend, and you still don't have anything to give your dad, stepdad, or those who stood as your dad figures in your life. You've been so preoccupied with life that you haven't noticed the days fly by. We get it. We also know you're a few breaths away from panicking. Not to worry, dear Spotter as we—or rather, local brand Linya-Linya has the perfect gift in the form of tees that surely elicit a chuckle or two from the pillar of your home.

Check out these shirts for Dad from Linya-Linya.

You can head over to your nearest Linya-Linya store or sneak in a quick visit during your Father's Day weekend plans (they did just open a store in SM North EDSA, after all) and get a load of these witty shirts that just scream dad.

What are some of your dad's favorite lines to tell you? If it's "Itanong mo sa Mama mo," whenever you ask permission to go out, then the Itanong Mo Sa Mama Mo shirt is perfect to gift them with. Or, if you want a shirt that best describes him—say, reliable—you should get him the Maabili-Dad shirt, which is also available on a frosted mug should you not want a shirt.

Dad's got a "dad bod"? Get him this Over My Dad Body shirt, which they also have in a Belly Good aka shirts that have a wider cut in the stomach area. There's a shirt called Dad Vibes, too, for the cool dads out there.  All shirts are made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, which equals 100% comfortable. Check out the shirts below:

linya-linya dad shirts for father's day itanong mo sa mama mo
Itanong Mo Sa Mama Mo (P595).
PHOTO BY Linya-Linya
linya-linya dad shirts for father's day over my dad body
Over My Dad Body (P595).
PHOTO BY Linya-Linya
linya-linya dad shirts for father's day dad vibes
Dad Vibes (P595).
PHOTO BY Linya-Linya
linya-linya dad shirts for father's day maabilidad
Maabili-Dad (P595).
PHOTO BY Linya-Linya

The Linya-Linya Shirts retail at P595, sans the Belly Good shirt at P695, and is available online via their website, Shopee, and Lazada, and in stores. You can also check the links for their wide selection of relatable, witty, and laugh-inducing merch.

For more information, check out Linya-Linya's Instagram page.

Read more stories about

Shopping Casual Apparel Shopee Lazada Affiliate Father's Day Gift Linya-linya
