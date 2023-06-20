Looks Like That CBTL Tote Bag Is Coming Out In a New Color Soon

(SPOT.ph) It hasn't been a hot minute since The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf released their lineup of cool merch. If you're a coffee fiend, you've probably (happily and without a problem, might we add) ordered drinks and completed the 18 stamps needed for their stylish and functional canvas bags. They come in dark blue and cream-white colorways, but just in case you want another—say, darker and more versatile—shade, then it looks like you're in luck because they'll be releasing the same bag in black.

Also read: 10 IG-Friendly Cafés in Alabang for Your Next Trip South

Check out the new colorway of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf bag

CBTL teased the new colorway of The Voyager Series with a post featuring a glimpse of the bag in this sleek black shade; the words "soon" in white print on top of it.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Stay tuned this July for the release," said CBTL to a commenter.

The Voyager Series includes two multi-way canvas bags, dubbed The Astronaut and Milky Way, that are perfect for carrying your everyday essentials and more inside. Aside from the main compartment, the bags have interior and exterior pockets you can slot your trinkets in. And yes, there's a special pocket for your very own CBTL tumbler (because that makes absolute sense).

You can either wear it as a shoulder bag or as a handbag thanks to its multiple handle straps: one that adjusts, and comes with a shoulder pad for your comfort. We're looking forward to another stylish bag to add to our bag rotation, but we're also crossing our fingers for a purple colorway. In the meantime, check out The Astronaut and Milky Way below:

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to their mechanics, the redeeming period for the bags—at least for the current lineup—is until July 25, or until 60 days after the promo has ended, which is on September 25. You will automatically get a stamp card by purchasing beverages and any retail hardware priced at P500 or above. You can avail of the bags in exchange for 18 stamps or drinks each—a total of four Anniversary Drinks and 14 regular menu drinks or retail items are needed to complete the 18 stamp card.

See a list of participating The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf branches online. For more information, visit The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (Philippines)'s Facebook page.