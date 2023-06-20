Omsim, Lord Penge Pong Jowa + More: Cop Witty Pinoy Humor Stickers From This Local Shop

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.



(SPOT.ph) You're a strong and independent person. But that doesn't mean that you don't need (and want) tender loving care, preferably from a significant other. If you can relate, and your doors are not closed for love—and if you want to put that message out there in a witty, not-so-subtle way, we found stickers from local shop 10 Cent Art that will do the talking for you. Disclaimer: It might not actually work (or would it?), but they'll at least elicit a chuckle or two, maybe even from your crush.

Check out these witty stickers:

10 Cent Art has hilarious stickers and pins, most of which are decked out in the design of the signage or karatula we see on public utility vehicles. The stickers start at P20, but you can also buy them in packs for up to P100. Most of the quotes showcase witty and funny Pinoy, Gen Z humor. Are we for real? Omsim.

Looking for love? Show it through this "Looking for Jowa" sticker. Or how about this "Lord, penge pong jowa. Amen" one? How about this "Naghahanap ng forever" sticker? You can get a handful of stickers for you and your friends.

If you got a crush or crushes—yep, plural—that you're absolutely down bad for, there's an abundance of stickers for you. Like this "Para! Sayo Lang" sticker, which is matte-laminated and water-resistant like most of their offerings. You can stick them onto any smooth surface, like your laptops, phones, tumblers, notebooks, et cetera.

For all the conyos out there, no doubt you're going to be familiar with some of the words and phrases in another sticker pack. Check out the stickers below:

10 Cent Art's stickers (and pins!) are available on Shopee.

For more information, check out 10 Cent Art's Instagram page.

