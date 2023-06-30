Shopping + Services What's New

This Local Shop Has Witty and Relatable Tote Bags for Only P150

Need a laugh?

by Louise Lizan
9 hours ago
tote bags aniya clothing
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing

(SPOT.ph) Tote bags carry more than just your essentials, that's a given. And though rummaging to get your things in totes is a hassle, the carrying capacity and versatility are hard to beat. They're practical and sustainable, and, most of the time their designs are just so hilarious and relatable that you can't not cop them for yourself. Case in point: this Mga Basura Lang TBH tote bag and more witty canvas totes that will surely get a chuckle out of everyone from local shop Aniya Clothing.

Check out these totes from Aniya Clothing:

Aniya Clothing offers a wide range of tote bagsmade from the usual canvas and has a no-frills silhouettethat has this kind of humor you'd surely like. These funny, what-you-see-is-what-you-get carriers will make you say, "You can never have too many tote bags." 

What's inside your bag? There's your phone, of course. Your wallet. An umbrella since the rainy season has started. Keys. And well, junksome loose change, stray receipts from ages ago, and candy wrappers you have yet to throw. This is the perfect tote bag that best describes most of what you're carrying aka mostly trash, TBH, in your tote bag.

And we know you've been seeing that tote with that design everywhere on your feed, but if you're not as gentle of a person (especially when toxic work and people are getting on your nerves), Aniya Clothing has a Gagalet Woman and Gentle Mo Mukha Mo tote bags in black and white variations for P299. But they do sell out fast so you gotta hurry to check them out if they have stocks. 

There's a tote for those folks whose wallets are already dry heaving aka the Lowkey Namumulubi design; or, if you're someone who needs a reminder to love your job (but let's be real here), here's the Ang Saya-Saya Magtrabaho tote. Can't do it anymore and want the whole world to know? There's the Ayoko Na 'Di Ko Na Kaya carrier. Check out some of the available tote bags below:

aniya clothing tote bags mga basura lang tbh
Mga Basura Lang TBH Unisex Canvas Tote Bag (P150).
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing
aniya clothing tote bags lowkey namumulubi
Lowkey Namumulubi Unisex Canvas Tote Bag (P150).
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing
aniya clothing tote bags ang saya saya magtrabaho
Ang Saya-Saya Magtrabaho Unisex Canvas Tote Bag (P150).
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing
aniya clothing tote bags true tita
True Tita Tito Tote Bag Unisex Canvas Tote Bag (P150).
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing
aniya clothing tote bags ayoko na di ko na kaya
Ayoko Na 'Di Ko Na Kaya Unisex Canvas Tote Bag (P150).
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing
aniya clothing tote bags gagalet woman
Gagalet Woman Gentle Mo Mukha Mo Tote Bag (P299).
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing
aniya clothing tote bags gentle mo mukha mo
Gagalet Woman Gentle Mo Mukha Mo Tote Bag (P299).
PHOTO BY Aniya Clothing

The tote bags are available on Shopee.

For more information, check out Aniya Clothing's Instagram page.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

