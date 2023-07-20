Shopping + Services What's New

BLINKs, The Limited-Edition BLACKPINK x Starbucks Merch Will Be in Your Area Soon

The merch will be available starting July 25.

by Louise Lizan
5 hours ago
blackpink x starbucks collection merch 1200
PHOTO BY Starbucks

(SPOT.ph) If there's one thing the phenomenal four-member group BLACKPINK and the American coffee chain Starbucks have in common, it's that everyone can't get enough of them. They're worldwide stars, so to speak. And your ult faves. Well good news, they're uniting for showstopping, limited-edition merchandise (and drink!). Blink or not, you'll want to turn up for the BLACKPINK X STARBUCKS collection.

Also read: Here's Your First Look at the New BLACKPINK x Starbucks Drink

Check out the Starbucks x BLACKPINK merch lineup:

BLACKPINK and Starbucks merch
PHOTO BY Starbucks
You'll be the happiest girl when you get your hands and drinks in this chic lineup of drinkware and accessories decked in a pink and black color palette—some are peppered with funky graffiti, too. The merch "evokes the girl group's playful vibes, dynamic energy, and confidence with an edge to live the best summer."

The limited-edition collection consists of the usual drinkware. Choose from this 16oz tumbler dressed in glittering pink rhinestones (P6,795), a 20oz water bottle filled with doodles and letterings of the girls' hit songs (P2,745) which also has a 12oz mug version (P1,395). If you want it minimalist, there's a 14oz pink Texa Tumbler (P1,575) with only the collection name on it, or a 16oz ceramic Siren mug (P1,595) in mostly black with pink handles and inside.

Not into drinkware? That's not all there is in this collection. You can also get your hands on this sleek BLACKPINK Tote Bag (P1,895) that can carry more than your essentials inside. There's also a pink, gradient Yoga Mat (P4,295) for your fitness needs, and an apron (P1,895). And for when you're flying out to meet the girls at their international concerts and events, you can also put your passports in this BLACKPINK Passport Holder (P1,925). Well, how you like that? Check out some of our faves from the collection below:

starbucks x BLACKPINK Rhinestone Tumbler 16oz
BLACKPINK Rhinestone Tumbler 16oz. (P6,795).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
starbucks x BLACKPINK Starbucks Doodle Black Tumbler 24oz
BLACKPINK Doodle Black Tumbler 24oz. (P2,595).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
starbucks x BLACKPINK Gradient Texa Tumbler 14oz
BLACKPINK Gradient Texa Tumbler 14oz (P1,575).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
starbucks x BLACKPINK Doodle Waterbottle 20oz
BLACKPINK Doodle Water bottle 20oz (P2,745).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
starbucks BLACKPINK Ceramic Siren Mug 16oz
BLACKPINK Ceramic Siren Mug 16oz (P1,595).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
BLACKPINK Doodle Black and Pink Tumbler 16oz
BLACKPINK Doodle Black and Pink Tumbler 16oz. (P1,695).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
starbucks x BLACKPINK Tote Bag
BLACKPINK Tote Bag (P1,895).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
starbucks x BLACKPINK Passport Holder
BLACKPINK Passport Holder (P1,925).
PHOTO BY Starbucks
The BLACKPINK x STARBUCKS collaboration collection will be available starting July 25 in all Starbucks stores in the Philippines. Take note that it's until supplies last, so keep an eye out and act fast if you want one of your own.

For more information, check out Starbucks Philippines' Facebook page.

Also read: LOOK: The First-Ever Starbucks Reserve in Tagaytay Is Now Open

