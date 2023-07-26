FIRST LOOK: Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 + New Gadgets Fresh Off Samsung Unpacked 2023

(SPOT.ph) The new Samsung Flip is here and it's more flexible than ever. The South Korean electronics company on Wednesday, July 26, unveiled its new generation of foldable phones for its avid fans and, who knows, new converts who are ready to join the flip side.

Samsung's 27th Unpacked event, which happens twice a year, was held in Seoul, South Korea for the first time to highlight how culture and innovation converge through its latest gadgets, just like how it is in its home country.

Introducing the new devices unveiled during Samsung Unpacked

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Flip5

P64,990 for 256GB variant

P71,990 for 512GB variant

Fold5

P98,990 for the 256GB variant

P105,990 for the 512GB variant

P119,990 for the 1TB variant

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Flip5 and based on the name alone, this is the fifth version of its foldable phone which saves space in your pocket or micro bag size-wise when in compact mode.

Compared to the Flip4 released in 2022, the Flip5 has a Flex Window that's 3.78x larger so you can customize it with widgets and clocks that can match the design of a Galaxy Watch6 series (yes, there are new Galaxy Watches, too!).

The Galaxy Flip5 also has "the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone" thanks to its FlexCam so you can take high-quality pictures with the rear camera without asking your friends or even strangers for help with your next OOTD snaps. Taking a photo of your loved one? They can see themselves in the Flex Window through the Dual Preview before you hit the button. It also has an improved Nightography feature so your photos will look impressive even in low light.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is its "thinnest, lightest Fold yet" but don't be fooled—this large-screen foldable packs a punch with its long-lasting battery and new features. The Fold phone, which looks like a conventional smartphone that can transform into a mini tablet, can deliver "the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series."

The Fold5 has an improved Taskbar allowing users to switch between apps quickly, while its enhanced two-handed drag and drop allows you to touch and hold an image in the gallery with one finger, and another to open the Samsung Notes where you can drop the image. Its hidden pop-up allows you to multitask (chat with friends, maybe?) while watching video content.

The two new foldable gadgets boast a new Flex Hinge allowing for more flexibility. They are also rated IPX8, meaning it can withstand the rain even when left outdoors for a while and that you can clean it with fresh water when dirty. Both also with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy so you can seamlessly play games without worrying about lags and drops in performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in mint, graphite, cream, and lavender colors, but those who will purchase via Samsung.com Exclusive can get this in gray, blue, green, or yellow. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, with its Gray and Blue colors available for pre-order exclusively on the Samsung website.

This is available for pre-order through Samsung Experience Stores, Authorized Samsung Stores, Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, Abenson.com and MXMemoXpress.com, and those who will pre-order from July 26 to August 17 will get as much as P42,000 worth of discounts which include a free double-up storage upgrade, up to 50% off on select Galaxy Wearables plus some savings if you opt to trade-in devices. Both are available to the general public starting August 18.



Other specifications:

Galaxy Z Flip5

Rear Dual Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 12MP Wide-angle Camera

Front Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera

Memory and Storage: 8GB Memory with 512GB internal storage, 8GB Memory with 256GB internal storage

Battery: 3,700mAh (typical) dual battery

Galaxy Z Fold5

Cover Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera

Under Display Camera: 4MP Under Display Camera

Rear Dual Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

Rear Triple Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 50MP Wide-angle Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera

Memory and Storage: 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage; 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage; 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage

Battery: 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung also officially released its newest Galaxy Tab S9 series, available in the color graphite and comes in three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series boast Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, the latest generation in AMOLED technology which can also be found in the Galaxy S23 and S23 so you'll experience less lagging when playing games or when watching videos and have brighter adaptive displays with the "most accurate colors" ever found on a smartphone.

The Tab S9 series is also equipped with the mobile processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and is the "most heat-efficient" tab lineup as it has an internal vapor chamber to meet the high demands from tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a Galaxy S Pen, and both are rated IP68, meaning it is resistant in fresh water up to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, and is protected from dust without the need for any protective gears.

Ready for some next-level multitasking? The new tablets also has a Multi Control feature, so there's no more need to send your photos and videos through My Notes on Viber; just copy, paste, or drag texts and images directly from your tablet to your smartphone.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series can be pre-ordered in select markets starting July 26, and will be available to the general market startin August 17.

Perks come to those who pre-order: a free storage upgrade, free book cover keyboard, free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 and free four months subscription to YouTube Premium.

Other specifications:

Galaxy Tab S9

Rear Camera: 13MP AF

Front Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide

Memory and Storage: 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB

Battery: 8,400mAh

Galaxy Tab S9+

Rear Camera: 13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide

Front Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide

Memory and Storage: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB

Battery: 10,090mA

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Rear Camera: 13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide

Front Camera: 12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wid

Memory and Storage: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+1TB, microSD up to 1TB

Battery: 11,200mAh

Aside from the newest phones, Samsung Electronics also introduced its latest Galaxy Watch6 series. These are also available for pre-order starting July 26, and will be available to the general public starting August 18.