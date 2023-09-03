Keep Your Space Spotless With These 10 Budget-Friendly Portable Cleaning Tools

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Cleaning is a chore. Some of you might have even actively avoided it when you were younger. But when you have your own space, it’s inevitable. The house can’t clean itself, after all. Below we list cleaning tools that can make the endless cycles of sweeping, washing, tidying, and more easier—heck, maybe even make you love it. Doesn't hurt that they’re affordable, too.

Check out budget-friendly cleaning tools you need for your space:

Magic Broom (P61)

This isn't the usual broom (with bristles that fall off, trapping you in an endless loop of sweeping) you have in your houses. This specific broom doesn’t have bristles to begin with as instead, it's got a squeegee. Hair or fur won’t be able to escape or get tangled when you sweep, not to mention that it’s useful in the bathroom, as well as for glass and windows. For storage, you can just hang it by the handle. It's multifunctional, space-saving, complete with minimalist looks, too.

Floor Mop (P213 from P378)

So, the floor’s all void of dust, dirt, pet hair, et cetera. It’s time for the mopping. You can save time and effort with this floor mop that has built-in water tank, sparing you from going back and forth every minute to bring some water around. You can just put 350ml water’s worth inside the tank and you’re good to go. The mop can rotate 360 degrees and can be angled to fit even in the smallest spaces.

Available on Shopee.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster (P300)

[shoppable:1696]

Scrub Daddy is a household name when it comes to cleaning. From the dishes to your screens, trust that they got you clean and covered on multiple surfaces. The Damp Duster collects dust in one quick wipe, they say. It’s perfect to use on blinds, vents, railings, mirrors, and windows, especially for crevices. Just dampen the sponge under water before each use (yup, you can get more use in one purchase).

Robot Vacuum Cleaner (P888 from P3,290)

There are robot vacuum cleaners that can do the job for you when you don’t have the time or the energy to do so. They’re your little helpers when it comes to keeping the place clean, all with a touch of a button. If you want to invest in these vacuum cleaners, take a look at the Automat RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner from Kimstore. It's equipped with 2500PA suction power and can suck all the dirt for up to 100 minutes of continuous working time. You can even get it now for less at P888.

5-in-1 Electric Cleaning Brush (P333 from P889)

Scrub the dirt away, quickly and easily so, with this waterproof and handheld electric cleaning brush. Countertops, kitchenware, bathroom walls, and heck, even your shoes can be brushed thanks to the variety of brush heads this multifunctional cleaning tool comes with; nylon, two sponges, plush cloth, and a steel ball. You won’t even have to do the brushing yourself. You can charge it for two hours and use it for 70 minutes.

Portable Vacuum Cleaner (P250 from P300)

If your office desk or keyboards need a quick swipe to free it from dirt or hair, you’ll need this mini, slightly bigger-than-your-phone portable vacuum cleaner. It has a 4500PA suction and has a trash can and filter that can be cleaned and reused. This vacuum cleaner weighs less than 400 grams, so you can take it on your weekend or out-of-town trips should you need it. What you see is what you get.

Available on Shopee.

Vacuum Cleaner (P899 from P1,599)

If you want more power to clean more—if not, all—spaces around your house, get the real deal: this strong-sucking vacuum cleaner from Gaabor. This tool can absorb everything thanks to its 16000PA suction power, and can be used handheld, too. Its slim design does not occupy too much space, perfect for those with limited storage space.

Roller Sticking Device (P82.15 from P230)

Hair and fur everywhere? This device got you with just a few rolls. You can take a swipe on the walls, carpets and floors, even on your bedsheets and clothes (for lint). It can also be extended to up to 124 centimeters, courtesy of the detachable long rod, perfect for high places—did we mention you can also use it handheld? One roll has 60 tears.

Available on Lazada.

Cleaning Glue Slime (P6 from P15)

Nope, slime isn’t just for fun. It’s not a mess, either. In fact, it can even be used to pick up crumbs from the crevices of your keyboards, computers, window sills, cup holders inside your cars—any tiny areas that are difficult to clean. Keep your hands dry before using the gel, knead for about 30 seconds, pinch for your desired amount (or in this case, how small the space you’re going to clean), and just press around the area.

Available on Lazada.

Easy Sweeper (P762 from P866)

It’s all in the name. You can easily sweep with this cleaning tool, and yes, you won’t even need that bucket of water because it’s equipped with 3D patterned, microfiber wipes (which can be used on both sides) that can pick up pet fur, dust, hair, and even hard and dried stains. Its telescopic handle allows you to adjust the length of the mop for easy use.

