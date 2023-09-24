10 Gifts Your Korea-Obsessed Friend Will Be More Than Happy to Receive

Products and services recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) South Korea has much to offer—from culture and media down to fashion, aesthetics, and food—so we can’t blame you or any of your friends for being obsessed with everything they can take home from the land of K-Drama and skincare. Goods from the East Asian country have become more accessible as of late, meaning it might be harder to impress friends with stuff they already have access to themselves. But fret not, we got you covered with finds they’ve either been pining for in secret, or have been meaning to check-out but haven’t just yet. Christmas is around the corner, so this is your chance to beat them to it.

Or hey, make their day year-round, just because.

Here are gift ideas for your Korea-obsessed friend:

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen in 50ml (P1,150)

Skincare junkies know South Korea is where it’s at when it comes to products for their skin. While the peninsula is home to a bunch of products and brands that address specific needs, we should start with something everyone needs: sunscreen. Round Lab has the Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays in a formulation that’s moisturizing and light on the skin.

Available on Shopee.

COSRX Low PH Good Morning Gel Cleanser 150ml 50ml (P189)

COSRX is found in the routines of many for good reason. Known for its gentle formulation, the COSRX Low PH Good Morning Gel Cleanser gets rid of all the oil and dirt without stripping away your skin’s natural oils. This facial wash gets the job done without heavily altering the body’s natural PH balance, making it agreeable with all skin types (and all the people in your life). Get it in the 50ml version if they’re new to the brand, or the 150ml variant if you’re looking to replace their empty bottle.

Available on Shopee.

rom&nd Better Than Palette (P899)

Makeup fiends, gather around. Palettes are a great way to carry around every eyeshadow color you might need, and South Korean brand Rom&nd knows how to put together a set. Each one contains both matte and shimmery shades in cohesive tones and colors so whoever you’re giving it to can draw on multiple looks. Some are grouped together based on skin temperature, while there’s even a palette that’s all glitter for your glamorous friends. Choose from 10 different palettes—you’re sure to find one that suits their aesthetic, personality, and skin tone.

Available on Shopee.

MAHAGRID Don’t Panic Pigment Tee (P2,450)

If you know, you know. The homegrown streetwear brand known for its bold prints and colors has landed on the shoulders of popular K-Pop idols and K-Drama stars thanks to its contemporary silhouettes and comfortable feel. Your fashion-savvy friend might own pieces from other brands like Thisisneverthat and Covernat, and it’s high-time they own a shirt from Mahagrid, too. And well, if they have one already, where’s the harm in adding another comfy tee to their rotation?

Available on Shopee.

Booming Luminous Heart pattern case for Galaxy Z Flip 5 (P959)

South Korea is home to Samsung and its impressive line of appliances, electronics, and of course, the newest Flip5, so it’s no wonder that a bunch of local manufacturers also produce the cutest cases to match. This heart pattern on the case wraps the phone’s entire back and leaves room for the screen in front to be seen. Make a bold statement every time you open your phone, use it when you’re out and about, or even just in candid photos for the ‘Gram. The case is available in 10 variations, but we’re adding the blue one to cart.

Available on Shopee.

Acrylic Photocard Holder by Onyx Custom (P325)

K-Pop stans are loud and proud about their love for their favorite idol, and one of the ways to show it is by toting around a photocard. We won’t judge. In fact, we’re with you on this one. Just make sure it’s in a safe vessel that won’t bend or get wet, like this acrylic photocard holder from this shop called Onyx. ID-sized photos fit—along with smaller sleeves for an extra layer of safety—which can now be easily displayed thanks to the colorful frame designs and ball-chain strap.

If your friend has a favorite photocard stowed away in their wallet, now’s the perfect time to get a holder to match. For friends who have multiple, get the design that will match their aesthetic best! And if you’re a K-Pop lover yourself, why not get matching ones with your bestie?

Available on Shopee.

Dailylike Korean Bath Rug (P970)

Ever watched a K-Drama and drooled over their chic interiors, quirky decor, and cozy aesthetic? You and your friends probably have Pinterest boards and Instagram saves filled with interior design ideas from your favorite series. There are definitely options here, but going straight to the source yields great pickings. This soft, non-slip bath rug from South Korean brand Dailylike is adorable with its cartoon animal print in vibrant colors, and it will add the right touch of fun to your humble abode. Scroll through the other designs for inspo, too!

Available on Shopee.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120g, 5 Pack Bundle (P237)

It just won’t be a list without food—ramyeon, specifically. You might argue that it’s basic, predictable, and way too easy, but who’s going to say no to a bundle of free ramyeon? That’s what we thought. You and your friends may joke about it now, but they’ll be extremely grateful when a random ramyeon craving hits at midnight, or they can’t help but join their fave K-Drama actors or K-Pop idols in making a bowl of ramyeon when they’re watching content at odd hours during the weekend.

Available on Shopee.

ORION Jelly My Gummy Candy 66g (P65)

Savory noodles and snacks aside, Korean convenience stores are also lined with sweet treats. You can’t exactly wrap up their favorite ice cream or popsicle, but you can definitely fill a box or bag with packets of jelly. South Korean brand ORION offers flavors ranging from peach and lychee down to cola and grape. Get them a goodie bag filled with every type of jelly you can find for variety, or give them a month’s supply of their favorite flavor.

Available on Shopee.

GRANHAND Multi-Spray 100ml (P1,950)

When talking about Korean fragrances, you can’t leave out Tamburins and W.Dressroom—this just means your Korea-obsessed friend already has them. Impress them with a bottle of multi-spray from GRANHAND. Its no-frills rustic packaging holds its own charm and can easily blend in with your minimalist aesthetic. Choose from 11 scents—we have our eyes and noses on the Lucy Diamond, a fruity-floral fragrance with a vanilla and musk base. You can even customize the label with a name or phrase!

Available on Shopee.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire, and listed prices can change without prior notice.

For more discounts and deals, check out Spot's exclusive vouchers.