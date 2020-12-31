Friends Fans, Here's Where You Can Shop Monica Geller's Famous Peephole Frame

(SPOT.ph) There are certain images that always come to mind when you think of the beloved '90s sitcom Friends—the Central Perk couch, the BarcaLounger chairs, the white dog statue—but perhaps none as famous and memorable as Monica Geller's peephole frame, which hangs on her purple apartment door throughout all 10 seasons of the show. If you've always dreamed of having your own at home, you can shop an exact replica from local Instagram shop Casa Kristina!

This cool peephole frame is made from resin and features the same curved edges and vibrant yellow shade as the decorative piece from Monica's apartment. You can put it on the entrance door of your home just like Monica did, or place it pretty much anywhere in your house. Your fellow Friends fans would recognize it instantly each time they come over to your place!

The Monica Geller Peephold Frame is available online.

For more information, log on to Casa Kristina's Instagram page.

