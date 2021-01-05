You Can Now Get Your Sneakers Customized at This Nike Store

(SPOT.ph) Back in mid-2020, we showed you Nike's Nike By You Collection, which consists of sports and lifestyle sneakers that The Swoosh lets you design through their website. However, in case you're the type who only likes shopping shoes in person instead of online—whether to make sure the design looks exactly how you imagined or just so you can get an up-close examination of the pair—you'll be happy to know that Nike By You now has customization services available at the Nike Store in Bonifacio High Street! According to a Facebook post by Nike Park Philippines, the service is available exclusively at this branch.

All you have to do is drop by this Nike Store and you can create the sneaker of your dreams with custom dubraes (ornamental shoelace tags) as well as with a range of colored laces and aglets. Let your imagination run wild with different shades and color combos for your fave Nike sneakers! You can also get customized Nike T-shirts and tote bags at the store—your entire outfit could be totally designed by you. Customized laces start at just P100 while shirt printing goes for P1,395 and custom totes are priced at P1,495.

The Nike By You customization service is available at Nike Park, 9th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City.

For more information, log on to Nike Park's Facebook page.

