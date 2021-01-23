Baguio City Goes Cashless Thanks to This App

Baguio City mayor Benjie Magalong announced on Thursday, January 21 that cashless payments for its government services can now be settled via the SquidPay app with minimal transaction fees.

SquidPay has a license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and functions as an electronic wallet. The virtual payment service was employed as a precaution to prevent physical contact and facilitate social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following facilities in Baguio City will be covered by SquidPay:

Parks

Public markets

Parking

Public transportation

Government services

Private businesses

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Squidpay can also be used for the following services:

Send money

Pay bills

Buy mobile load

Pay for goods and services at affiliated stores

SquidPay users can cash-in via bank deposits, over-the-counter sales at SquidPay kiosks, Internet banking transfers, and payment centers. The app is integrated with InstaPay, allowing for real-time money transfers to participating BSP-regulated banks and E-money issuers.

Wiithdrawals can be made via authorized partner banks, payment centers, SquidPay kiosks, and SquidPay debit cards via Bancnet, Visa, and MasterCard.

SquidPay is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

