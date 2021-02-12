Shopping + Services What's New

This Gorgeous Coffee Maker Is Your Next Addition to Your Coffee Nook at Home

You can order it online!

by Bea Faicol for Yummy.ph
19 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY Lazada/LAHOME OUTLET ILLUSTRATION Warren Espejo

Are you building your own coffee nook at home? If you prefer the versatility of a coffee maker to a coffee capsule machine, we found an incredibly gorgeous and unique coffee maker from Bear. It will definitely give your coffee nook a touch of vintage-meets-minimalist aesthetic.

You can use this for tea, too!
PHOTO BY Lazada/LAHOME OUTLET
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Bear coffee maker (model unit KFJ-A05F1) comes in a one-of-a-kind design that has a stainless steel heating tube in the middle, which connects the 500-ml water dispenser on one side and a stainless steel filter funnel on the other. It has a digital screen on the bottom to show you the time and the entire appliance comes in a pretty sage color.

Brew your own cup of joe with a few easy steps.
PHOTO BY Lazada/LAHOME OUTLET
CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

This coffee maker has a high-temperature spray drip in two modes: a cup of coffee for one or three cups of coffee for sharing. It works similarly like most coffee makers: you add water into the water tank, place a coffee filter paper on the funnel and add ground coffee, press the on button, and wait for the coffee to drip into the cup.

This coffee machine comes with a removable water tank, permanent stainless steel filter, a 330-ml porcelain cup, two pieces of coffee filter paper, and an instruction manual.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You can buy this coffee maker via LAHOME OUTLET on Lazada for P7,899 but it's currently on sale for just P4,899—take that as a sign to add to cart, if you will!

Available online.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Syndication Syn-00331 Affiliate Coffee Coffee Maker Kitchen Appliances Shopping Adventurer Savvy Tpc-000001 Staying In Bear
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories