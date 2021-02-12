This Gorgeous Coffee Maker Is Your Next Addition to Your Coffee Nook at Home

Are you building your own coffee nook at home? If you prefer the versatility of a coffee maker to a coffee capsule machine, we found an incredibly gorgeous and unique coffee maker from Bear. It will definitely give your coffee nook a touch of vintage-meets-minimalist aesthetic.

The Bear coffee maker (model unit KFJ-A05F1) comes in a one-of-a-kind design that has a stainless steel heating tube in the middle, which connects the 500-ml water dispenser on one side and a stainless steel filter funnel on the other. It has a digital screen on the bottom to show you the time and the entire appliance comes in a pretty sage color.

This coffee maker has a high-temperature spray drip in two modes: a cup of coffee for one or three cups of coffee for sharing. It works similarly like most coffee makers: you add water into the water tank, place a coffee filter paper on the funnel and add ground coffee, press the on button, and wait for the coffee to drip into the cup.

This coffee machine comes with a removable water tank, permanent stainless steel filter, a 330-ml porcelain cup, two pieces of coffee filter paper, and an instruction manual.

You can buy this coffee maker via LAHOME OUTLET on Lazada for P7,899 but it's currently on sale for just P4,899—take that as a sign to add to cart, if you will!

Available online.

This story originally appeared on Yummy.ph. Minor edits have been made by the editors.

