Summer Isn’t Over: Florals, Tunics + More You Can Wear During Rainy Season

(SPOT.ph) Rain showers are starting to become more frequent. While we may chalk that up to global warming or hey, maybe the universe is sympathizing with our current mood, one thing's for sure: it's almost the end of summer. Remember this doesn't mean we can wear only waterproof jackets and practical footwear come the official start of the wet season. Instead, it's a chance for us to brighten up our otherwise gloomy rainy wardrobe with fun and dainty prints from your summer wardrobe. Convinced to brighten up your rainy-day look but don't know where to shop for cute summer-y prints? Spanish retailer Women's Secret recently launched a collection full of powdery sorbet hues to bright and playful florals that can give you a refreshed and colorful style.

We suggest scrolling through Trunc.ph, the official e-commerce platform of Women's Secret in the Philippines, for more options. Who knows, you might find more items to add to your cart—but if you're just eyeing a piece or two to add to your closet, you might want to scroll down to see our top picks. Plus, since this is admittedly resortwear we're talking about, that just means the fabric is light enough to easily dry if you get soaked (or for easy laundering and drying purposes). Bottomline: sure, everything's bad, but at least you'll look good while it pours.

Take a look:

Shop the collection on Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora.

