Onitsuka Tiger's New Slip-Ons With Shiny Rose Gold Stripes Are Your Next Go-To Pair

(SPOT.ph) We're guessing, dear reader, that you are part of the percentage of folks opting out of wearing their favorite pair of white sneakers or just plain putting off buying more sneaks in fear of the onslaught of the rainy season. No lie, it has become impossible to come home, or even just leave home, without getting yourself, or more importantly, your white kicks, dirtied up. Literally. But as a true-blooded sneakerhead, yep, we're talking to you, it's also impossible to resist buying a new pair, or two, especially when it's as pretty as Onitsuka Tiger's new sneaks. The Japanese brand has updated its Mexico 66 slip-ons, giving the classic silhouette one heck of a subtly shiny makeover.

Even casual sneaker-lovers won't be able to resist getting Onitsuka Tiger's new Mexico 66 Slip-Ons

Every sneakerhead probably has a pair of their very own Onitsuka Tiger's signature OG white with blue and red Tiger Corsair and/or Mexico 66. Or at the very least, you've heard of these classic styles, now become cult faves. Remember when we were all charmed by the cream-colored pairs that sported a touch of pure silver style in the Delegation Ex style series?

This time's no different. The white slip-ons, which is the "lace-free upgrade, quick-fit version" of the Japanese brand's Mexico 66, and its rose gold metallic stripes are capturing hearts left and right. We're sure you've seen it on their socials.

The kicks features' and elements' breathe of the classic Mexico 66, but without the laces so it's easier to slip into them. Don't forget comfort and ease, of course.

The updated colorways also include the white Mexico 66 Slip-On with pure silver and pure gold stripes. Peep that classy shimmer! You can sport these kicks with a muted outfit to really let that metallic shimmer, well, shine, or hey, if you want to go all out and match it with more metallic shades, we say go for it. However you wear it, you won't regret having these in your wardrobe.

Take a peep at the Mexico 66 Slip-on's updated colorways:

They are available at all Onitsuka Tiger stores for P4,990.

For more information and updates, check out Onitsuka Tiger's Facebook page.

