Take Your Doodles to the Next Level With These 2D-Style Starbucks Tumblers

(SPOT.ph) Admit it: your notebooks, and even books, from way back in your school days were once filled with doodles. Okay, perhaps not all the pages—there were moments you actually paid attention to your teacher and took down actual notes. But once in a while, to keep you awake during a three-hour class, you mindlessly drew on white sheets endless amounts of lines, dots, stick figures, calligraphy (tried to, at least), or the names of you and your crush for a game of FLAMES, all in black ink. Well, it's time to relive those days a Starbucks has the perfect drinkware collection straight out of your notebooks: the brand-spankin' new 2D Black and White Collection.

Starbucks drops cool new old-school cartoon-like tumblers in the 2D Black and White Collection

Starbucks' new drinkware designs hit the nostalgia note just right as you probably doodled similar designs in the pages of your notebooks. Simple black lines and dots pepper white mugs and tumblers in the 2D-looking collection. The mugs have a smooth matte glaze with patterned decals. The tumblers, on the other hand, are double wall insulated ones with flip lids.

Whether you're an avid Starbucks tumbler addict—we don't blame you, the popular American coffee brand has a long list of the most eye-catching, aesthetically-pleasing collections—or a fan of anything black-and-white, here's another set to add to your collection. Now if only we could have brought them along during our old school days. For the young ones still in school (savor it!), you can even treat it as a blank canvas and let your imagination run free while you're in class.

Take a look at this 2D wonderland:

You can get your Starbucks 2D Black and White collection when you visit your nearest branch and online via Shopee and Lazada.

For more information, check out Starbucks' Facebook page.

