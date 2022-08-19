Shopping + Services What's New

This Online Shop Sells Dainty, Fine Jewelry Pieces Perfect for Your Next Piercing

This is your sign to get pierced.

by Louise Lizan
5 hours ago
auric and ice piercings
PHOTO BY Instagram/auric.and.ice

(SPOT.ph) Raise your hands if you've recently gotten your ears pierced and are planning to get more. No judgment here as we know how addicting it gets once you get the ball, er, the needle rolling. Some prefer minimalist studs, others shining and shimmering gems to adorn different areas of their ears. But if you're still undecided and just casually browsing for the next addition to your earring collection, look no further than Auric and Ice.

These dainty fine jewelry pieces are the perfect addition to your ever-growing earring collection. 

Depending on your preferences, the online shop has a wide range of styles and earrings: from pushback, ball screwback, and flatback, to hoop and clicker earrings—all made in solid 14K gold and use handpicked natural gemstones and diamonds. 

Check out some of their designs below:

auric and ice fine jewelry pieces solid yellow gold clicker
The Solid Yellow Gold Clicker is perfect if you're into minimalist gold jewelry. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/auric.and.ice
auric and ice fine jewelry pieces crown conch hoop
You'll definitely feel like a royal with this Crown Conch Hoop.
PHOTO BY Instagram/auric.and.ice
auric and ice fine jewelry pieces heart clicker
Wear your heart on your ear with the Heart Clicker.
PHOTO BY Instagram/auric.and.ice
auric and ice fine jewelry pieces vine flatbacks
The prettiest, shiniest vine you'd ever see, the Vine Flatback.
PHOTO BY Instagram/auric.and.ice
auric and ice fine jewelry pieces moon ball screwback
The Moon (Ball Screwback) is great for those named Luna.
PHOTO BY Instagram/auric.and.ice

In case their ready-to-wear designs aren't your cup of tea, you can commission them to create a one-of-a-kind earring to make it all the more special. It leans toward the more expensive side of things, but hey, at least you know you're one in a million.

You can browse through Auric and Ice's 2022 catalog to see their entire collection.

For more information and details, check out Auric and Ice's Instagram page.

