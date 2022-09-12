No Food Waist-ed: These Pants From Uniqlo Will Successfully Hide Your Food Baby

(SPOT.ph) Is it too early to start preparing for the holiday season? Nope. We know your mind's already on that Christmas Eve spread where you're sure to gobble up everything in sight. That said, you know the drill, at least when it comes to your holiday 'fit. Wear something comfortable, preferably bottoms appropriate for the feast-ivities, a.k.a., that one pair of pants you own that can hide your soon-to-appear food baby. Now, just in case you don't have the said pair to help you out this coming December, don't worry, we've got you: Japanese retailer Uniqlo has the perfect pair of pants and you can even wear them when it's not Christmas.

You no longer have to worry about your food baby these pants from Uniqlo.

Whether you wearing them for work, school, or perhaps a night out with samgyupsal in mind, it's best to have these sleek-looking, "I-have-my-life-together" pants on. They come in a loose-fitting wide-leg style that's great to move around in—trust us, your thighs will thank you later—and are made of light polyester rayon fabric. The wrinkle-resistant trousers come in three colors: Black, Beige, and Dark Brown.

Check them out below:

The Pleated Wide Pants retail for P1,990. It is available in Uniqlo stores nationwide and online.

