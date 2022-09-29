Oh No! Does the iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Battery Drain Too Fast?

Charge it to early adopter pain. Those who bought the first batch of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones are reporting unusually fast battery drain that's worse than on the 13 series, spoiling the usability of Apple's latest flagship devices.

Reddit forums on the battery drain issue have been popping up since the new iPhone dropped mid-September. This was confirmed by Spot.ph from some gray market sellers and their customers. Consider that the base model iPhone 14 Pro Max is pushing close to P80,000.

Apple has yet to acknowledge on the battery drain complaints. However past iPhones have faced early adopter issues. Remember "bendgate" from 2014 with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus? The aluminum chasis just wasn't that sturdy anough top be kept in one's back pocket.

What could be causing iPhone 14 battery drain?

There's no stark difference between the batteries of the 13 Pro and the 14 Pro at around 3,100 to 3,200 mAh. However, the 14 Pro has a bigger camera with a 48-megapixel main shooter instead of 12 MP.

There are also two new features that use up extra juice -- the dynamic island or shape-shifting notification system that works above the Face ID and front-facing camera cutouts, and the new always-on display, a pro model exclusive.

What can be done to slow battery drain?

Less features running, less power consumed. Try disabling the always on display, it will also allow you to focus more instead of glancing at your gray-scale lockscreen and notifications.

Try disabling background refresh for apps that you don't need to hear from unless you really want to. This will also help you save data. Disable notifications from apps that tend to spam you.

The displays on the iPhone 14 Pro series are gorgeous. However, lowering the screen brightness will make it last longer on a single charge since the display is one of the biggest juice hogs.

Change the settings on your Photos app to sync on iCloud only on WiFi instead of via mobile data which will allow it to run in the background and consume power.

Let's hope the battery drain is a software issue instead of a hardware issue so that it can be fixed easily via a future iOS 16 update.

Consider too that your iPhone may still be just days old and your favorite apps are still syncing and restoring data from your old phone. The iPhone 14 AI may also need some time to learn your battery usage patterns.

