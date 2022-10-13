iPhone Users, Your Windows 11 PC Will Soon Have iCloud Photos for Painless Syncing

(SPOT.ph) What happens when tech titans play nice with each other? Consumers win. Microsoft said Windows 11 will be updated to allow integration of iCloud photos into the operating system's gallery app, taking out a first world problem for iPhone users who don't use a Mac computer.

This means that photos taken on an iPhone or iPad that are uploaded to iCloud should be readily available on a Windows 11 PC without having to use cables or Bluetooth. That painless syncing is previously only available on Mac OS.

Windows 11 meets Apple

During a live event where Microsoft unveiled its new Surface laptops and tablets, it also said that Apple Music and Apple TV will be available on Xbox and Windows devices starting 2023.

Remember that Microsoft is not competing against Apple in the smartphone hardware space. It tried, and failed, with the Windows Phone with that gorgeous dynamic interface that was ahead of its time. Microsoft boss Satya Nadela has shifted the company's business to cloud services, hence MS Office and other taps that were only previously available on Windows, can now be used on any device, via the cloud. Yes, including MS Teams.

It will also make sense for Microsoft to lure iPhone owners who don't exactly want a MacBook. The new Surface Laptop 5 has a touchscreen, face recognition at startup and a new sage color that's an earthy, muted green.

