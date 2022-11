GUIDE: Adjusted Mall Hours for Christmas, New Year 2022

(SPOT.ph) Going shopping or meeting your loved ones for Christmas parties this Yuletide season? Plan your mall visits accordingly as some malls will adjust their operating hours until the end of 2022.

Take note that December 25 (Christmas Day) and December 30 (Rizal Day) are regular holidays.

We will update this list as more malls announce their adjusted operating hours.

Also read:

Heads Up, Shoppers: Malls Open From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Starting November 14

Mask-Free Malling: Robinsons, SM, Ayala Malls Say Mask-Wearing Is Now Voluntary

Check out the adjusted mall hours this holiday season:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Eastwood Malls

December 1 - 30

- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday

- 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday to Sunday

December 24 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 25 - 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

December 31 - 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. (January 1 1)

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Uptown Bonifacio

December 1 - 30

- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday

- 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday

December 24 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 25 - 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

December 31- 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Venice Grand Canal

December 1 - 30

- 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Monday to Thursday

- 10 a.m. -11 p.m. Friday to Sunday"

December 24 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 25 - 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

December 31 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

January 1 - 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Newport Mall

December 1 - 30

- 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday

- 11 a.m.- 12 a.m. Friday to Saturday

December 16 - 23 - 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

December 24 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 25 - 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

December 31 - 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

January 1 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Forbes Town

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 24 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 25 - 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

December 31 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Lucky Chinatown

December 1 - 30

- 10 a.m. - 9 PM Monday to Thursday

- 9 a.m. - 9 PM Friday to Sunday

December 24 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 25 - 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 31 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Arcova City

December 1 - 30

- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 24 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

December 25 - 12 NN - 9 p.m.

December 31 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Clubhouse at Temple Drive

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 24 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 25 - 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

December 31 - 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Paseo Center

December 1 - 30

- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday to Friday

- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday

December 24 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 25 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

December 30 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 31 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

January 1 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Three Central Mall

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 24 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 25 - 12 NN - 7 p.m.

December 30 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 31 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

San Antonio Place

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

December 24 - 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

December 25 - 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

December 30 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 31 - 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

San Lorenzo Place Mall

December 1 - 30

- 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday to Friday

- 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.Saturday to Sunday

December 24 - 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

December 25 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

December 30 - 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 31 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 24 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 25 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 31 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Alabang West Parade

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 24 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 25 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

December 31 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Southwoods Mall, Laguna

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday except

December 10, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

December 24 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 25 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

December 31 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

January 1 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Festive Walk Mall, Iloilo

December 1 - 30 - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday

December 24 - 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

December 25 - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

December 31 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

January 1 - 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

December 1 - 30 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 24 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 25 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

December 31 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

January 1 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.