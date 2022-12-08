Keep Your Feet Dry With This Local Brand's No-Frills Loafers

(SPOT.ph) Ah yes, loafers. If you clicked on this article, chances are you are into the English aesthetic or are simply looking for a new pair of no-nonsense but comfortable shoes for daily use. These pairs are typically made from leather or suede and while they are pretty to look at, they're not exactly commute-friendly, especially on days when it pours and pours buckets. Chances are you'll most likely have them tucked in your bag to protect the material, while you slip on a trusty pair of flip-flops on your way to work—just don't let your boss catch you entering the building in them. Kidding aside, here's a solution if you really want to commit to your work outfit: local brand Rob & Mara has waterproof loafers that you can use even when it's raining cats and dogs.
Brave the rain in your stylish work outfit with these waterproof loafers:
Meet the Vienna, Rob & Mara's waterproof penny loafers that come in three neutral colors, namely Black, Beige, and Ivory. You've got the classic no-frills design that you can easily pair with your work outfit or an errand-day OOTD. Best part? You don't have to worry about getting the outside wet. Form and function, folks.
The shoe itself retails for P1,990 and is made from premium genuine cowhide leather. It also has a breathable microfiber inner lining that minimizes sweat and allows for a dry and comfortable wear, you know, in case you're the type that doesn't like socks for some reason. No judgment here. It also comes with slip-resistant and lightweight EVA soles, a good feature especially if you plan to wear these during your rainy commute.
Check out the available colors below:
The Vienna retails for P1,990 and is available on Rob & Mara's website.
For more information, check out Rob & Mara on Instagram.