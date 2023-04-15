Price Reveal: A Look Into What's Dubbed as the Most Expensive Hotel in the World

Forget the "Mile High Club." Did you know that there’s an even more exclusive "Mile Low Club" too? It involves a luxury submarine that’s touted as the most expensive hotel in the world.

This one-of-a-kind underwater experience is called Lovers Deep. It's an initiative by Oliver’s Travels, a London-based travel agency that puts an emphasis on the lavish and extraordinary by way of lush villas around the world.

In 2014, they introduced Lovers Deep, a “specially adapted leisure submarine” customized to their ultra-rich customers’ needs. It comes with a sound-proof cabin, a “specialist aphrodisiac tasting menu,” and views of nothing but the depths of the great wide sea. As per the vessel’s press release, visitors will be accompanied by a crew of three: the captain, the chef, and a personal butler, emphasizing that it’s an intimate hotel ideally meant for one couple at a time.

The crew are at the guests’ whims as the submarine can be moored at a location of their choosing. They can also add extra features to their stay like helicopter transfers with a beach landing (if you’re not feeling the standard speedboat option), free rose petals, or champagne breakfast in bed, for the romantics.

So, how much does Lovers Deep cost?

Naturally, renting a whole submarine all to yourself requires a ludicrous amount of cash. Upon its introduction, Oliver’s Travels offered the Mile Low Club’s service for €175,000 a night. That’s approximately P10,484,080, making it the most expensive hotel in the globe, far above The Palms Casino Resort’s Empathy Suite—which will still cost you U.S. $100,000 per night.

Owing to its exclusivity, not much else is known about Lovers Deep apart from the aforementioned details above. But hey, if you have an insane amount of money to spare, Oliver's Travels suggests contacting the conceirge at its website for booking inquiries.

