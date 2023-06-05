After Three Years, Manila Cathedral Reopens Tours for Free on Independence Day

(SPOT.ph) The Manila Cathedral is a rich cultural heritage site that holds a significant place in our nation’s history, so it’s only fitting that it would reopen its doors to the public on Independence Day.

On June 12, the Intramuros Administration is bringing back free access to various parts of the Philippines' first cathedral from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. What better way to celebrate freedom than by spending the day at the walled city of Intramuros?

Manila Cathedral has been open for onsite mass services since the Philippines relaxed into GCQ, but this is the first time in three years that it is granting public viewing access to areas that are typically off-limits. This pre-pandemic initiative allows non-practicing folks to similarly feel welcomed in and to appreciate this religious space.

Free guided tours will also be available at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for those who wish to learn more about the Manila Cathedral. No reservations needed.

What to expect at the Manila Cathedral Open House

The Manila Cathedral is allowing visitors to check out the side chapels, crypt, the choir loft, the pipe organ, and the roof deck. You might even be able to take a photo in the pulpit, as many have done so in the past. There will also be a pipe organ mini concert at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m so stick around at those times.

Expect new Manila Cathedral merchandise to pop up, too. Yes, that’s right: Manila Cathedral has religious merchandise for sale. The Manila Cathedral coloring book goes for P200, rosaries for P450, and an Immaculate Conception replica for P3,500.

It wouldn't be a proper Open House at the Manila Cathedral without a sermon. Holy Mass will also take place at 7:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. in special celebration of the country's independence.

For more information, visit the Manila Cathedral on Facebook.

