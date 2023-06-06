Get Fit for a Cause at This Weekend Fun Run in Quezon City

(SPOT.ph) Most runners complete marathons for wellness and fitness, others level it up by doing it for a cause. For frequent participants of the Fit and Fun Wellness Buddy Run, crossing the finish line means contributing to the mission of the humanitarian organization World Vision. This annual fun run by Robinsons Supermarket is happening on July 9 at Bridgetowne Destination Estate in Quezon City.

Since 2009, Robinsons Supermarket has been partnering with World Vision in its advocacy to support children in need. This year, Robinsons Supermarket has pledged to donate a portion of the race kit sales to World Vision's child sponsorship program. With their ongoing efforts, Robinsons Supermarket has already sponsored 120 children across the Philippines, positively transforming their lives.

"We at World Vision are looking forward to this year's event! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Robinsons Supermarket for their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable Filipino children. Together, with their officers, employees, and beloved customers, we will enjoy this incredible time while prioritizing our health and well-being. Mabuhay po kayong lahat!," said World Vision Philippines National Director Rommel V. Fuerte in a statement.

Registration for the Fit and Fun Wellness Buddy Run is open until June 16, 2023. Just head to Robinsons Supermarket branches in Galleria and Ermita, Manila to sign up. You can choose from two categories: a five-kilometer run (P1,500/kit) and a 10-kilometer run (PHP1,800/kit). Each kit, designed for two people, includes essential items such as a race singlet and bib, trail Mix, a string bag, and headgear. Finishers also get a loot bag with groceries.

The Buddy Run is also committed to promoting sustainability. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring their own water bottles to reduce waste and contribute to the fight against plastic pollution. Special bins will be conveniently placed throughout the racecourse, ensuring that all plastic bottles collected will be donated to a dedicated recycling partner.

Robinsons Supermarket's 15th Fit and Fun Wellness Buddy Run is on July 9, 5:30 a.m., at Bridgetowne Destination Estate, E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Quezon City.

