Two FIBA-Certified Basketball Courts Are Opening Soon in Mandaluyong

(SPOT.ph) The Filipino average height isn't exactly erm, ideal for playing basketball, but best believe that every neighborhood has its own basketball court—indoor or outdoor, FIBA-certified or not, and all other variations. If you're looking to play some ball after work hours in Mandaluyong, a new indoor basketball court (or two courts, to be exact) is soon to rise near the Greenfield District. Gameville Ball Park, which is by homegrown sportswear brand of the same name, is scheduled to open in the second week of July.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

10 Indoor Basketball Courts You Can Rent in Metro Manila

10 Tennis Courts You Can Rent in Metro Manila

Here's what to expect at this indoor basketball court in Mandaluyong:

"Gameville Ball Park will make sure that we will satisfy the five senses in the most creative way. We want to make sure everything they see, touch, smell, hear, and taste in the facility would be a new experience," CJ Alcazar, Gameville's Managing Director, told SPOT.ph in an exchange.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

The Ball Park features two FIBA-certified basketball courts, which can also be turned into volleyball courts, an air-conditioned 400-square-meter gym, a sports bar, and sports rehabilitation centers. It's also set to house Gameville Sportswear's first-ever shop.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rental for the basketball court starts at P2,500 per hour, while the gym is membership-based and operated by The Th3rd Floor.

You can find Gameville Ball Park along Sheridan Street near Rockwell Business Sheridan. If the place sounds familiar, that's because it's on the old site of a Gold's Gym, which had lots of space when it was still open.

Gameville Ball Park is along Sheridan Street, Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City. Rates start at P2,500/hour. For more information, follow Gameville Ball Park on Facebook.

All images are 3D renderings from Gameville Ball Park.

Also read:

10 Cool Places for Bowling in Metro Manila

SPOT.ph Roundup: Wall Climbing Gyms in Metro Manila