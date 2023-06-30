ICYMI: South Korea Now Has a Group Visa Option for Filipinos

(SPOT.ph) It's no secret that Filipinos love to go to South Korea. Whether it's to see the sights, take a chance to see their favorite K-idols, or just enjoy the culture, South Korea and its many provinces are top-of-mind destinations. Unfortunately, getting a tourist visa to visit SoKor has a less-than-ideal process at the moment. But do not fret, travel bugs! South Korea's Ministry of Justice recently announced that Filipinos are now eligible for a new visa scheme targeted at group travelers. Enter the e-Group Travel Visa for Filipinos.

Here's what we know about the new e-Group South Korea Visa:

As the Ministry of Justice in Korea announced on June 27, regular Filipino tourists are now eligible to apply for the e-Group Visa. This kind of visa is available for groups of at least three members that belong to company incentive tour groups, educational tour groups of students below the collegiate level, and regular tour groups.

In order to qualify for this visa, travelers must enter and exit Korea using the same vessel, flight, or other scheduled means of transportation. Additionally, applications for the e-Group travel visa must be coursed through accredited travel agencies that will submit the applications online through the Korea Visa Portal.

Here are the accredited agencies you can contact to avail of the e-Group Visa:

Airmark Tour and Development, Inc.

Ark Travel Express, Inc.

Grand Hope Travel, Inc.

Horizon Travel & Tours, Inc.

Island Resort Club Tour Services, Inc.

Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc.

Pan Pacific Travel Corporation

Rajah Travel Corporation

Rakso Air Travel and Tours Inc.

Tourists are advised to direct inquiries about the application procedure and requirements to the accredited travel agencies only.

For more information, visit the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of the Philippines' website.

