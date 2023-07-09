Spot Stays: Feel Right at Home at This Laid-Back Tagaytay Resort

Anya Resort Tagaytay

Buenavista Hills Road, Barangay, Tolentino West, Tagaytay, Cavite

Best available rates start at P11,970 per night

At a Glance

Room: Sophisticated, but still feels just like home.

Food and drink: Their dining game alone is worth the visit.

Staff: Welcoming as can be.

Why you should stay: Its relaxed atmosphere is just the thing to recharge your spirits.

(SPOT.ph) Tagaytay is an oasis in many ways, what with its cooler climate and nature-filled views. Doesn't hurt that it's just about an hour and a half away from Manila either (on a good day)—and if you're driving out to the area on a weekend, Anya Resort Tagaytay is the place to be. SPOT.ph first visited the resort in 2017 and were pampered by their ever-hospitable team. As we saw during a recent revisit, that warm-hearted spirit remains to this day.

Everything you need to know about Anya Resort Tagaytay

Staying true to the posh yet at-home vibe, prepare to be greeted with a "Welcome home!" by the Anya staff as you step foot into their premises.

During the day, Anya Resort's lobby is in large part illuminated by the natural light that peeks in through open glass windows; it's also through these windows that the fresh Tagaytay breeze flows in. Of course, that's just the beginning: once you've secured your reservations, the staff drives you to your suite through golf carts (check-ins begin at 3 p.m.). The ride also doubles as a tour of the nature-filled scenes prevalent in the outdoor areas of the resort.

There are 72 suites in total available across the 7.2-hectare hotel, all with amenities like King Beds (you can opt for twin Anya beds in the Junior Suites), a bathroom with double sinks or basins, and an HD LED TV. Choose from the Junior Twin and Junior King Suites (47 to 69 square meters, good for two to three); the Anya Veranda Suite (93 to 107 square meters, good for two to three) with a bigger balcony; and the Anya Garden Suite (102 to 108 square meters, good for two to three) that gives you a view of Tagaytay’s pineapple fields from the balcony.

The Junior King Suite is both sophisticated and tranquil, what with its mid-level lighting and neutral tones; you'll also see the occasional use of intricate patterns that resemble that of Filipino weaving traditions, as a local touch. Though off-whites and browns dominate the space, there's color from the silk pillows and artwork on the walls. In the afternoons, you can chill out on the couch or hang out in the balcony.

At the center of the room is a plush King Bed, one rightfully cozy and worth sinking into; side note, the text of "Welcome home" spelled out over the covers using cut-out leaves as we entered was a welcome bonus. (Don't worry about cleanup; the staff discards this once you've settled in.)

Immaculate views are aplenty here. Right outside the door is their lush garden; you also get a peek of Anya's heated pool (more on that shortly) from the balcony.

What to Do

The aforementioned heated pool is a popular site for guests; no wonder, really, given its clear blue waters. You can also drop by their gym for your daily dose of endorphins; though relatively small, it's got your basic weight sets and cardio machines, plus light snacks by the counter that you can nosh on to refuel.

Anya is likewise known for its Borderless Library. You can opt to read right from its premises, or borrow books and take them with you by the pool.

Where to Eat

Food is no mere afterthought at Anya Resort—not with Samira by Chele Gonzalez serving as their main restaurant. Gallery by Chele's Chef Chele Gonzalez brings out the best of fresh ingredients here, taking inspiration from different cuisines (in particular, Spanish as well as Filipino) for their flavor profiles. The dining spot recently introduced a new six-course tasting menu (P3,995+/head; additional P1,900+ for wine pairing) with the likes of Charred Grilled Octopus and Secreto Iberico Rice; they've also got a grill menu that you can order for sharing with the whole fam.

Right by Anya's heated pool is also Anila Poolside Restaurant; fuel up after a long afternoon of swimming with their range of crowdpleasers—including brick-oven pizza, salads, and pasta dishes.

Anya Resort Tagaytay is at Buenavista Hills Road, Barangay, Tolentino West, Tagaytay, Cavite. Best available rates start at P11,970. For more information, visit Anya Resort Tagaytay's website.

